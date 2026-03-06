NY Rangers report confirms Vincent Trocheck could be traded to Bruins

Vincent Trocheck continues to draw attention around the NHL as the trade deadline approaches. The New York Rangers are on the spotlight with a possible move looming.

The veteran has already been linked to clubs such as the Minnesota Wild, Detroit Red Wings and Carolina Hurricanes, all of whom are looking for ways to strengthen their rosters for a playoff push.

According to NHL insider Chris Johnston, another historic franchise could also be monitoring the situation. Johnston reported: “Even the Bruins I heard have some interest in Vincent Trocheck.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vincent Trocheck trade to Bruins?

The report by Johnston suggests that the Boston Bruins may be evaluating whether Vincent Trocheck could help reinforce their lineup during the most important stretch of the season.

If the Bruins seriously enter the race, it would add another potential destination for Trocheck and increase the competition among interested teams. It’s important to remember he doesn’t want to go to the West Coast.

Advertisement

With the Rangers reportedly maintaining a high asking price and multiple clubs still exploring the possibility of a deal, the situation remains one to watch closely in the NHL deadline.

Advertisement