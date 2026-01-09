Trending topics:
Bengals 2026 free agents: Trey Hendrickson, Joe Flacco, and other players out of contract

With time quietly running on several deals, the Cincinnati Bengals enter a delicate stretch where past production, locker-room value and future flexibility begin to intersect long before any decisions are made.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Joe Flacco #16 of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2025.
© Ben Jackson/Getty ImagesJoe Flacco #16 of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2025.

As the Cincinnati Bengals look beyond the current season, the 2026 offseason quietly looms in the background. Several contracts are ticking down, creating tension between staying competitive now and planning for what comes next.

Trey Hendrickson’s impact off the edge headlines the list, while Joe Flacco represents a different kind of value—experience, stability and depth at a critical position. Together, they reflect the range of decisions they may soon face.

Free agency rarely tells its full story early. With other contributors also nearing the end of their deals, the NFL team’s long-term picture begins to take shape, shaped as much by timing and finances as by performance on the field.

Cincinnati Bengals free agents in 2026

The Bengals find themselves at a crossroads after a 2025 season that fell short of Super Bowl expectations, finishing with a 6–11 record. While the offense remains anchored by long-term extensions for its star receivers, both sides of the ball are facing a significant identity shift.

The front office is now forced to reconcile with a “win-now” window that is rapidly shifting, as several high-impact starters across the defensive line and secondary see their contracts expire simultaneously.

With significant cap space available, Cincinnati has the rare opportunity to be aggressive in the market, but the decisions made this winter will determine whether they reload for another run or begin a slow fade into reconstruction.

PlayerPositionFree agent type
Trey HendricksonEDUnrestricted
Joseph OssaiEDUnrestricted
Ted KarrasCUnrestricted
Geno StoneSUnrestricted
Joe FlaccoQBUnrestricted
Noah FantTEUnrestricted
Cordell VolsonGUnrestricted
Lucas PatrickGUnrestricted
Marco WilsonCBUnrestricted
Cam Taylor-BrittCBUnrestricted
Dalton RisnerGUnrestricted
Tanner HudsonTEUnrestricted
Cameron SampleEDUnrestricted
Isaiah FoskeyLBExclusive rights
Tycen AndersonSUnrestricted
Jake BrowningQBRestricted
Mitchell TinsleyWRExclusive rights
Shaka HeywardLBExclusive rights
P.J. JulesSExclusive rights
(Source: Spotrac)
