NY Rangers reportedly will not trade Vincent Trocheck to Minnesota Wild

The situation surrounding Vincent Trocheck appears to be shifting as the NHL trade deadline is near. For weeks, the Minnesota Wild had been viewed as one of the most serious contenders to acquire the New York Rangers player, even submitting a formal offer earlier in the process. However, the latest developments suggest that Minnesota may now be moving in a different direction.

NHL insider David Pagnotta provided an important update on the situation. “All indications are the Minnesota Wild are out on Vinny Trocheck. Focus shifting elsewhere for New York Rangers.”

If the Wild are indeed stepping away from negotiations, it could significantly change the landscape of the trade market for Trocheck. With one of the most aggressive suitors potentially out of the race, the Rangers may now turn their attention to other interested teams such as the Detroit Red Wings, Carolina Hurricanes, Montreal Canadiens, Colorado Avalanche or even the Boston Bruins as they continue evaluating their options before the deadline.

Vincent Trocheck won’t be traded to Wild

Vincent Trocheck will not be traded to the Minnesota Wild after the team decided to step away from negotiations with the New York Rangers. Minnesota had previously made a formal offer for the veteran, positioning themselves as one of the most serious suitors ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

However, the high asking price set by the Rangers ultimately became a major obstacle in the talks. With New York reportedly seeking a significant return, the Wild chose not to meet those demands and instead shifted their attention toward other potential additions.

As a result, Minnesota focused on completing different roster moves, including trades involving Bobby Brink and Nick Foligno. Those deals appear to signal that the Wild have moved on from the pursuit of Trocheck as they continue shaping their lineup for the remainder of the season.

