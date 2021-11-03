Denver Broncos legend John Elway couldn't hold back emotion when talking about trading Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams. Check out what he had to say.

Well, it's official. The Denver Broncos have given up and are already thinking ahead of the upcoming NFL Draft. Trading Von Miller away to the Los Angeles Rams put the last nail on their season's coffin.

Miller, who's 32 and in the final year of his contract, didn't fit a rebuilding team's timeline anymore. Teddy Bridgewater wasn't the solution to the Broncos' offensive struggles, and Vic Fangio's so-called dominant defense was nowhere to be found this season.

But even if the team parted ways with Miller, that doesn't mean that they actually wanted to move on from him. That's why legendary quarterback and Broncos executive John Elway shared an emotional statement in the wake of his departure.

John Elway Shares Emotional Statement After Trading Von Miller

"Von was the very first draft pick we made back in 2011 at a time when we needed an impact player to turn this team around. There was a lot of pressure on him as the No. 2 overall pick and he exceeded all those expectations during 11 great seasons as a Bronco. Von dedicated himself to become an elite, record-setting pass rusher and future Hall of Famer while helping us to one of the winningest periods in team history. Von was always at his best when we needed him the most. Our Super Bowl 50 win and playoff run that year would not have been possible without Von turning into one of the most dominant individual performances of all-time. Beyond being a great player, I'm proud of how Von grew as a pro on the field and out in the community. He will always be a part of the Broncos family. I appreciate all Von did for us and thank him for the tremendous career he had with the Denver Broncos," read the statement.

Miller will now have a strong chance to pursue a second Super Bowl. He'll round up an already scary defensive unit that features Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, all while Matthew Stafford leads the way of their offense.

Football is a business and has to be analyzed as such, but it's still kind of sad when legends have to leave their teams. At least, we all know it's just a matter of time before he's a part of that Ring of Honor.