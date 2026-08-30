Odell Beckham Jr. makes NY Giants’ 53-man roster: WR depth chart for 2026

Odell Beckham Jr. has officially earned his way back onto an NFL roster. The veteran wide receiver has made the New York Giants’ 53-man roster, ending one of the most intriguing roster battles of the team’s offseason.

Beckham returned to the Giants this summer after spending the 2025 season out of the NFL. With John Harbaugh demanding that the veteran earn his place on the team, Beckham responded with a strong training camp and preseason.

Now, after proving that he can stay healthy, create separation and still make plays, the veteran receiver has another opportunity to continue his NFL career where it all began.

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Did Odell Beckham Jr. make the Giants roster?

Yes. Odell Beckham Jr. is making the Giants’ 53-man roster, as the team confirmed on Sunday. The 33-year-old is entering the 2026 NFL season with the team that drafted him with the 12th overall pick in 2014.

Harbaugh made it clear that Beckham would not receive preferential treatment simply because of his history with the organization. The veteran had to prove that he could still contribute, and he ultimately did enough to convince the new Giants head coach.

Why did Odell Beckham Jr. make the Giants roster?

Beckham’s ability to consistently create separation was one of the biggest positives of his preseason. The veteran showed flashes of the explosiveness that made him one of the NFL’s most dangerous receivers earlier in his career. Against the Jets, he came close to making a spectacular deep reception and finished the game with three catches for 53 yards, further strengthening his case.

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But perhaps even more important was his availability. After spending an entire year away from the NFL, Beckham did not miss a practice during the summer. That allowed him to build confidence with the coaching staff and demonstrate that his body could handle the demands of returning to the league. That was particularly important for Harbaugh, who wanted Beckham to earn his opportunity rather than simply receive it because of his name.

Calvin Austin injury helped Odell Beckham Jr.

The Giants’ wide receiver situation also changed dramatically during the preseason. Calvin Austin III suffered a season-ending injury, creating an additional need for depth at the position and potentially opening a path for Beckham to remain on the roster.

The Giants also had to evaluate Braxton Berrios and Darnell Mooney, among others, while Malik Nabers’ availability for Week 1 remained uncertain. That made Beckham’s ability to contribute even more valuable. Instead of simply being a veteran comeback story, Beckham could now become an important piece of the Giants’ receiving corps.

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What’s NY Giants’ WR depth chart for 2026?

The Giants’ wide receiver room for Week 1 will feature Malik Nabers, Malachi Fields, Darius Slayton, Darnell Mooney, and Odell Beckham Jr. The Giants are going to keep 5 WRs on the roster but can later activate the option to bring back Braxton Berrios before Week 1.

The group gives Jaxson Dart a mix of explosiveness, experience and versatility, although Nabers’ availability remains one of the biggest questions heading into the regular season.

Beckham’s return becomes even more valuable following Calvin Austin III’s season-ending injury, potentially giving the veteran a meaningful role early in the year.

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What’s next for Odell Beckham Jr.?

Beckham’s return to the Giants is now official, but his comeback story is just beginning. The veteran will have an opportunity to play alongside Jaxson Dart and contribute to an offense that is entering a new era under Harbaugh.

For Beckham, making the roster represents the culmination of months of work after a difficult period away from football. Harbaugh challenged him to earn his spot. Odell did exactly that.