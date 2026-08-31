NY Giants: WR Braxton Berrios, QB Jake Haener among multiple players returning for practice squad spots

After not making the 53-man roster, Braxton Berrios and Jake Haener rejoin the New York Giants, this time as part of the practice squad.

The New York Giants released Braxton Berrios ahead of the 53-man roster announcement, but the wide receiver is heading back to East Rutherford. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Berrios is re-signing with the practice squad, among with other six players including Jake Haener, with the expectation that he will play in the first game.

It will be interesting to see what position John Harbaugh uses him at if needed. According to The Athletic’s Dan Duggan on X, the G-Men don’t have another viable punt returner on the roster, making this a potential role for Berrios.

Fate seems to be bringing both sides back together for the 2026 NFL season. In this league, second chances are often part of the game, and that is exactly what happened with this team, which has serious aspirations of reaching the Super Bowl.

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More returns for the Giants

The moves on Harbaugh’s team went beyond the final roster cuts. According to insider Dan Duggan on his X account, six more players are returning to the Giants’ practice squad:

Dalen Cambre #83 of the New York Giants reacts after a defensive play.

WR Dalen Cambre

WR Jalin Hyatt

S Raheem Layne

FB Grant Finley

DL Josh Tupou

QB Jake Haener

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Dalen Cambre has had a strong preparation period alongside the rest of the team, so it makes sense that he has returned, although in a different role. Eventually, the receiving corps will need his help throughout the year, just like Jalin Hyatt, who fought until the very end to earn his spot.

Haener’s situation can be explained by the limited number of quarterbacks New York kept after the final roster cuts. The veteran will now be an option behind Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston if needed.

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How the Giants’ receiving corps shaped up

The wait is finally over, and we now know which players will represent New York in the upcoming NFL season. Odell Beckham Jr. finally earned a spot on the Giants’ 53-man roster, which will feature five talented wide receivers.

LWR RWR SWR Malik Nabers Malachi Fields Darnell Mooney Odell Beckham Jr. Darius Slayton

SurveyWhich Giants receiver will have the best season? Which Giants receiver will have the best season? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Darius Muasau heads to Foxborough

Linebacker Darius Muasau was waived by the Giants and, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan on X, the New England Patriots have claimed him off waivers. The insider also added that New York did not claim any players through the waiver process.