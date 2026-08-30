NY Giants decide to part ways with WR Jalin Hyatt amid roster deadline

The New York Giants have decided to move on from Jalin Hyatt, ending the wide receiver’s three-year run with the organization. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Giants are going to waive Hyatt as the team finalized its 53-man roster ahead of the 2026 season.

The decision represents a disappointing conclusion for a player who arrived in New York with considerable expectations after becoming one of college football’s most explosive receivers at Tennessee.

Hyatt was selected by the Giants with the 73rd overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. New York viewed his speed and big-play ability as valuable additions to its offense, but he never developed into the consistent receiving threat the organization hoped to have.

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Why are the Giants waiving Jalin Hyatt?

Jordan Schultz reported the Giants’ decision on Hyatt: “Sources: The Giants are going to waive WR Jalin Hyatt, as the former Tennessee standout and Biletnikoff winner will look for a fresh start.”

His production declined after an encouraging rookie season. Hyatt finished his first year with 23 receptions for 373 yards, but his numbers dropped significantly in the following seasons. That lack of development ultimately made it difficult for the Giants to justify keeping him in an increasingly crowded wide receiver room.

Jalin Hyatt never lived up to expectations

Jalin Hyatt’s speed was never the question. Coming out of Tennessee, he was known for his ability to stretch defenses vertically and create explosive plays. His college résumé also included the 2022 Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation’s top receiver. The Giants hoped that skill set would translate to the NFL.

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Instead, Hyatt struggled to establish a consistent role in the offense. He leaves New York after recording just 36 receptions across his first three NFL seasons, according to available career statistics. For a player drafted 73rd overall, that production was not enough to secure a long-term place on the roster.

Giants’ crowded WR room sealed Hyatt’s fate

The decision becomes easier to understand when looking at the Giants’ wide receiver competition. New York added several experienced options during the offseason, while Odell Beckham Jr. earned his roster spot after an impressive summer.

Darnell Mooney also remained in the mix, while Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton are expected to play important roles. Calvin Austin III’s season-ending injury appeared to create an opportunity for Hyatt, but the Giants ultimately chose other options.

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What comes next for Jalin Hyatt?

Jalin Hyatt will now look for a fresh start with another NFL team. His speed, college production and relatively young age could still make him an intriguing reclamation project for a team looking for a vertical threat.

The Giants, meanwhile, have decided that the best path forward is to move on. For Hyatt, the next opportunity could be his chance to show that the disappointing end to his Giants career does not define his NFL future.