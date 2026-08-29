John Harbaugh details NY Giants approach to trades as 53-man roster cut nears

As the 53-man roster approaches, the New York Giants are still on the lookout for trades according to John Harbaugh.

While the entire focus of the NFL is on the 53-man roster cuts, the fact is that teams are also looking to improve their teams with trades. At least, that’s the case for the New York Giants according to John Harbaugh.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the Giants are making and taking calls. In fact, Harbaugh said he holds “usual interest” in regards to potential trades. This means, the Giants are not taking their sight off of deals regardless if the focus right now is to trim the roster to the best 53.

Darius Slayton has came as a name with potential trade interest. However, it doesn’t stop there. If the Giants see the path to a good opportunity to improve the roster, they’ll take it and will figure out the rest afterwards.

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NY Giants big trades so far

So far, there have been four big trades including the New York Giants. Those have involved players like Dexter Lawrence, Daniel Faalale, Joshua Ezeudu, and CJ Okoye.

The #Giants trade a 2028 7th-round pick for #Ravens DT C.J. Okoye.



Massive 6'6, 340+ pound IDL, a part of the International Player Pathway Program (Nigeria).



He went undrafted in 2023. Here are some preseason highlights for Okoye, who played 214 snaps for BAL last season. pic.twitter.com/KYJt4HP9U8 — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) August 29, 2026

Dexter Lawrence Trade (April 2026): Traded DT Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals for a 2026 first-round draft pick (No. 10 overall) .

Traded DT Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals for a . Daniel Faalele Trade (August 18, 2026): Traded OL Daniel Faalele to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2027 sixth-round draft pick .

Traded OL Daniel Faalele to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a . Joshua Ezeudu Trade (August 26, 2026): Traded OL Joshua Ezeudu to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 2028 seventh-round draft pick .

Traded OL Joshua Ezeudu to the Kansas City Chiefs for a . C.J. Okoye Trade (August 29, 2026): Traded a 2028 seventh-round draft pick to the Baltimore Ravens to acquire DT C.J. Okoye.

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What should the NY Giants look for in a trade?

Football is won in the trenches and that’s what the New York Football Giants need to strengthen. Despite acquiring Okoye, more depth on the defensive line could serve this team really well.

As for the O-Line, they just traded away Joshua Ezeudu and they need to replace him, alongside some more veteran, versatile players that can play many positions to protect quarterback Jaxson Dart.