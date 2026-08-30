Odell Beckham Jr. reacts to making the NY Giants’ 53-man roster ahead of 2026 NFL season

Odell Beckham Jr. made the cut and will play with the New York Giants. Needless to say, he had a heartfelt reaction to the news.

The offseason drama is over. Odell Beckham Jr. will be a part of the final 53-man roster for the New York Giants in the 2026 NFL season. After a very grueling battle against a handful of receivers, the veteran is back with the G-Men.

Beckham had to compete with plenty of names and he had an uphill battle. After all, he hasn’t played a snap of professional football since 2024, excluding this year’s preseason.

Per NFL insider Josina Anderson, OBJ is ecstatic. “I am excited. I found out when I was walking off the field. Coach said congratulations and he said that I worked hard. I told him I will give him everything I got. He said ‘let’s go do it.’

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“After that I went to the locker room and I just dapped up my teammates. Jameis (Winston) definitely gave love and so did Jaxson (Dart). Everybody gave me love. Now I just got to go get it. I have one more gear to go; one more gear in me. I came to New York to give my all, and that’s what they’re going to get out of me. To the city, to the fans, I love you,” Beckham said.

OBJ will finally have a heartfelt reunion

It hasn’t been an easy road back to the Giants for Odell Beckham Jr. After his last game in 2024 with the Dolphins, he focused on his well-being, but age and injuries will come fast at you. OBJ even admitted retirement was an option for him. Hence, seeing him come back to the team that drafted him way back in 2014 is a full circle moment for him.

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Will OBJ play a key role on the Giants?

Once upon a time one of the most unguardable receivers in the NFL, OBJ is now a role player. However, he is a premium role player with plenty of ability. In fact, he should be in the WR3 spot on the depth chart for the Giants, and he might actually be one of the best third options in the league.

According to multiple reports throughout the offseason, OBJ is still getting plenty of separation and he has famously secure hands. Hence, he will serve as a top-tier end-of-progression target for Jaxson Dart.