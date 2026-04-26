John Harbaugh explains why NY Giants chose Arvell Reese over Caleb Downs￼

The New York Giants knew their decision at No. 5 overall would raise questions, but they also knew exactly why they made it. By selecting Arvell Reese, the Giants signaled a commitment to reshaping their defense after a turbulent offseason that included the departure of Dexter Lawrence and growing uncertainty around Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Losing a cornerstone like Lawrence created an immediate need in the front seven, and the possibility of further changes only amplified that urgency. Rather than playing it safe, the Giants leaned into their evaluation, targeting a player they believe can fit seamlessly into what they’re building on defense.

Head coach John Harbaugh addressed that vision directly, offering insight into why Reese stood out above other options. “I know we’ve got a great vision for him. He’s a player that fits our structure and our defense very uniquely.”

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NY Giants believe in Arvell Reese

John Harbaugh acknowledged that Arvell Reese’s pick may not have been universally understood outside the Giants, but he’s confident that will change. “Maybe that’s hard for people to see, but, you’ll see it soon enough.”

That confidence is particularly important given the external noise surrounding the pick. From fan reactions to internal questions raised during draft night, Reese’s selection has been under the spotlight from the start.

With the defense in transition, the Giants are betting on Reese to help define identity. Whether it’s filling the void left by Lawrence or preparing for potential changes involving Thibodeaux, the move reflects a broader strategy: prioritize fit, trust the vision, and let the results speak over time.