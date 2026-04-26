NY Giants, John Harbaugh address Malik Nabers’ comments on Arvell Reese

The New York Giants and John Harbaugh found themselves at the center of unexpected draft-night tension after Malik Nabers openly questioned the team’s first-round decisions.

The star wide receiver made it clear he would have preferred Jeremiyah Love and later Caleb Downs, while also expressing uncertainty about how Arvell Reese would be used.

Rather than dismiss the situation, head coach John Harbaugh chose to address it directly and constructively. “We had a great conversation. It’s like he said: ‘I was curious about how you were going to use him.’ I showed him how we’re going to use him. He is fired up about it. I appreciate it.”

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John Harbaugh doesn’t have a problem with Malik Nabers

John Harbaugh made it clear that he doesn’t see public criticism as something to fear, especially when it comes from a player who is invested in the team’s success. The head coach went even further, downplaying the significance of the public nature of the comments.

“You know, one thing that you’ll kind of probably see as we go here, we don’t get too worried about stuff. As long as the person’s heart is in the right place, as long as the person really cares, a player, a coach, or anybody, you really want what’s best for everybody, you’re coming from. He has a good heart and a good place. Say what you think. Put it out there. We talk all the time about confronting everything that has to do with our football.”

Giants and Malik Nabers are on the same page

In the end, the situation may say more about the Giants’ internal dynamics than the controversy itself. Nabers wanted answers, and the coaching staff was willing to provide them. Rather than creating division, the moment may have strengthened communication, turning a public critique into a private alignment moving forward.

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“So, Malik wants to know how we’re going to use our first round pick, I want to show him. I want to explain it to him. The fact that he says it publicly, who cares? I know fans are probably thinking the same thing.”