NY Giants confirm if they will trade Kayvon Thibodeaux after Arvell Reese pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The New York Giants have once again found themselves at the center of offseason intrigue, and this time it revolves around a familiar question: what happens when a franchise invests heavily in the same position twice?

After using the No. 5 overall pick on edge rusher Arvell Reese, speculation quickly shifted toward the future of Kayvon Thibodeaux, one of the team’s most recognizable defensive playmakers.

The timing only amplified the noise adding fuel to recent history. The Giants had previously indicated a desire to retain star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, only to ultimately trade him to the Cincinnati Bengals in a cost-cutting move. That decision set a precedent: even cornerstone players are not untouchable if the economics or roster strategy demand a shift.

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Will Giants trade Kayvon Thibodeaux?

The Giants don’t want to trade Kayvon Thibodeaux. When head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen faced questions after the first round, the answer was brief, but far from definitive.

Asked directly whether the Giants plan to keep Thibodeaux following the Reese selection, Harbaugh responded, “We keep all the good players as much as we can, right?” Schoen followed with a simple, “Yup.” That didn’t happen with Lawrence.

On the surface, the exchange sounds reassuring. Teams value talent, and Thibodeaux has proven he belongs among the better young edge defenders in the league. However, the phrasing matters. “As much as we can” is not a guarantee, it’s a qualifier. In a league defined by salary caps and evolving priorities, those five words leave just enough ambiguity to keep speculation alive.

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Context makes the response even more layered. Given the Giants’ recent willingness to pivot away from previously stated plans, as seen in the Lawrence trade, fans and analysts are right to read between the lines.

The Giants may genuinely want to keep both players, but the realities of contract extensions, cap space, and roster construction could eventually force a difficult decision. For now, the message is clear but cautious: Thibodeaux remains part of the plan.