NY Giants among winners of 2026 NFL Draft first round

The New York Giants have emerged as one of the clear winners of the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, thanks to a pair of selections that balanced value, need, and long-term vision. Despite outside noise and differing opinions from fans and analysts, they stayed disciplined and executed a plan that could define their next era.

At No. 5 overall, the Giants selected Arvell Reese, widely viewed internally as the best player available on the board. While some expected names like Caleb Downs or Sonny Styles to be in play, the reality is Reese was unlikely to still be available at that spot. Passing on a top-graded talent at a premium position would have been far more questionable than making the pick.

Then at No. 10, the Giants doubled down on impact by selecting Francis Mauigoa, arguably the best offensive lineman in the entire draft. Even with unexpected developments, such as Downs still being on the board, the front office led by Joe Schoen and head coach John Harbaugh prioritized protecting Jaxson Dart and reinforcing the trenches.

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Did the Giants have a good first round in 2026 Draft?

The answer leans strongly toward yes. Arvell Reese provides immediate defensive impact and long-term stability, addressing a unit that needed reinforcement. More importantly, his availability at No. 5 represented a rare opportunity that aligned perfectly with the Giants’ internal rankings.

Mauigoa’s addition could prove even more transformative. Projected to step in at right guard or right tackle, he brings the kind of physical presence and reliability that was missing last season. For Jaxson Dart, who endured a difficult rookie year marked by pressure and injuries, this move could be pivotal in accelerating his development.

Ultimately, Harbaugh and Schoen walked away with two players they reportedly graded inside their top five overall prospects. That kind of outcome is rare, and it’s precisely why the Giants are being viewed as one of the biggest winners of the draft’s opening round.