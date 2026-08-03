John Harbaugh expresses calm despite NY Giants offensive issues: ‘Defense is ahead of offense early in camp’

The New York Giants offense is not clicking yet, but head coach John Harbaugh isn't concerned whatsoever with what he's seeing.

Despite reports about the New York Giants having a sloppy practice, John Harbaugh isn’t concerned. The new head coach was brought in to change the team as a whole, from football to culture, and it seems like he is not willing to be dramatic by the offense not clicking yet.

Per Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Harbaugh sees it as perfectly normal for the offense to not be on the defense level just yet. “Everybody always says the defense is ahead of the offense early in camp. Probably found that to be true over the years, so it seems to be the case,” Harbaugh stated.

This came as an aftermath of the offense having a really rough day under heavy rain. Without putting the rain as an excuse, Harbaugh sees this as a natural progression of the Giants football team.

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There are good news about the defense though

The Giants did revamp their offense heavily so the fact that the defense is in better shape now is a silver lining. More than that, the Giants invested heavily as they used a top draft pick on Arvell Reese.

Arvell Reese had a “really good day”, per @Connor_J_Hughes.



“Couple run stops, a TFL and his first sack, beating Andrew Thomas.”



🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/riex4laOjh — SleeperGiants (@SleeperGiants) August 3, 2026

In his first fully-padded practice, Reese reportedly had a couple of run stops, a tackle for loss, and a first sack beating Andrew Thomas. Hence, at least there is a positive sign for the G-Men.

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The Giants project a playoff push this 2026 NFL season

According to Vegas odds, the Giants are projected to win between 7-8 games, which would mean they get a losing record, and most likely don’t get to the playoffs. However, that’s not the hope within the Giants’ building.

They believe in the offensive young core they have, they believe in John Harbaugh, and they believe that the defense will be solid enough to allow the offense to win games. The Giants will try to defy the odds, quite literally.