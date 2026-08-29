John Harbaugh makes final decision on who the NY Giants kicker will be for 2026 NFL season

John Harbaugh pretty much made official who the New York Giants kicker will be in the 2026 NFL season.

The New York Giants finished their preseason endeavors so now their priority is to establish their final 53-man roster. Well, at least for the kicker position, it seems like head coach John Harbaugh has it all figured out.

Dominic Zvada will be the Giants new kicker. Per John Harbaugh, “He did great. He’ll win the job. He’ll be the kicker.” Zvada is now tasked to be an absolute guarantee in special teams.

John Harbaugh had arguably the best kicker of all time for most of his career in Baltimore. Hence, one must assume Harbaugh knows a thing or two about having a great kicker as a security blanket.

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Why Zvada earn the spot on NY Giants roster?

Zvada was absolutely outstanding in preseason. After a stellar training camp, Zvada then went 5-for-5 on field goal attempts and 4-for-4 on extra points to win the job. Of course, it’s more than enough to convince Harbaugh.

Dominic Zvada went 81/90 in live work, then made EVERY kick he took in the preseason.



3/3 in the finale.

53-yard long.

2/2 on XPs.

62-yard game-winner in camp.



Incredible job. John Harbaugh knows how to pick his kickers! pic.twitter.com/agteJw59wO — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) August 29, 2026

Among Zvada’s highlights, he had a 53-yard field goal vs. Jets, a 62-yarder in practice, and perfect sessions going 6-for-6 and 7-for-7. Zvada, who is just 22 years old, could become a top-tier kicker if he continues developing.

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Giants woes at kicker may be over

Between 2023 and 2025, the Giants cycled through a multitude of kickers due to injuries and underperformance, using four different players at the position in 2023, three in 2024, and four more in 2025.

Graham Gano was a reliable veteran, but his continuous injuries started to pile on, and also that affected his performance. Hence, he was cut in March 2026. Now, with Zvada, the Giants hope to find some stability in the position.