NY Giants roster deadline: When will Odell Beckham Jr. make his official return?

Odell Beckham Jr. will officially return as a member of the New York Giants in a spectacular matchup.

Odell Beckham Jr. has officially made the New York Giants’ 53-man roster after John Harbaugh’s final decision. A remarkable comeback for the veteran wide receiver.

After spending the 2025 season out of the NFL, Beckham returned to the organization where he became a superstar and entered training camp without any guarantee that he would make the final roster.

Harbaugh made it clear that Beckham would have to earn his opportunity. The veteran wide receiver ultimately did exactly that, staying healthy throughout the summer and showing that he could still create separation and make plays.

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When will Odell Beckham Jr. return with the Giants?

Odell Beckham’s highly anticipated return is expected to come on September 13, when the Giants host the Dallas Cowboys in a Sunday Night Football matchup at MetLife Stadium. That would give Beckham a spectacular stage for his first regular-season appearance with the Giants since his previous stint with the organization.

The primetime setting makes the moment even more significant. Beckham will return to the stadium where he established himself as one of the NFL’s biggest stars, now attempting to begin another chapter of his career.

How did Odell Beckham Jr. make the Giants roster?

Beckham entered the summer facing legitimate competition for a roster spot. Harbaugh repeatedly emphasized that the veteran would have to prove he could still contribute. Beckham responded by remaining available throughout training camp and showing flashes of the explosiveness that made him so dangerous earlier in his career.

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After an entire season away from football, he did not miss a practice during the summer and consistently demonstrated that he could still separate from defenders.

Why is Beckham important to the Giants?

Beckham’s roster spot became even more valuable after Calvin Austin III suffered a season-ending injury. At the same time, Malik Nabers’ status for Week 1 remains uncertain after his lengthy recovery from a serious knee injury.

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That leaves the Giants with a greater need for experienced depth at wide receiver, and Beckham could potentially play an important role alongside Nabers, Darnell Mooney, Darius Slayton, Malachi Fields and probably Braxton Berrios.

For Beckham, however, simply making the roster is already a major accomplishment. He spent the offseason trying to prove that he still belonged in the NFL. Now he has done it.

And his return could come on one of the biggest stages possible: Sunday Night Football, against the Cowboys, at MetLife Stadium. The comeback is no longer a possibility. It has a date.