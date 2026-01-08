The Miami Dolphins and the New York Giants are both searching for a new head coach. Now, after the Baltimore Ravens fired John Harbaugh, he has informed both teams about his plans regarding a potential return for the 2026 NFL season.

A lot has changed around the NFL in recent days. On Thursday, the Dolphins fired Mike McDaniel in a move that shocked the league. As a result, that decision created a ripple effect across the football world.

With a head coaching vacancy now open, the Dolphins are expected to pursue John Harbaugh. However, the AFC East team will face stiff competition from other franchises for the Super Bowl XLVII–winning coach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Report: John Harbaugh set to interview with teams next week

After leaving the Ravens, John Harbaugh received interest from multiple teams across the league. Still, he wants to clear his mind and approach his next decision carefully.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Harbaugh will not take any interviews until next week. Despite growing interest from several organizations, he has chosen to take some time following his unexpected exit from Baltimore.

Advertisement

Reports indicate that the Giants have made Harbaugh their top priority. However, with the Dolphins now parting ways with Mike McDaniel, Miami is also expected to make a strong push to land the veteran head coach.

Advertisement

see also John Harbaugh and potential Dolphins HC candidates with Mike McDaniel fired

What will happen with Mike McDaniel?

The NFL was left in shock after Mike McDaniel’s departure from the Miami Dolphins. Initial reports suggested he was eyeing a return to Miami in 2026, but the front office ultimately decided not to move forward with him.

Advertisement

According to rumors, Mike McDaniel is still expected to be a highly sought-after coach. It appears likely that fans will see many familiar faces on different sidelines next season.