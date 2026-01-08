Dolphins free agents in 2026: Which players are out of contract in Miami?

The Miami Dolphins enter the 2026 offseason facing a complex roster puzzle. With approximately 25 players set to hit the open market, the front office must balance a tight salary cap against the need to retain core contributors and veteran leadership.

Current financial projections place Miami’s cap space in a delicate position, especially with high-profile decisions looming. Management is forced to evaluate which expiring NFL contracts are essential and which players have likely played their final snaps.

From defensive secondary anchors like Rasul Douglas and Kader Kohou to offensive depth pieces, the list of impending free agents is extensive. This cycle will define the team’s trajectory as they navigate a period of significant roster transformation.

Miami Dolphins free agents in 2026

The Dolphins’ front office is approaching a critical juncture where the “win-now” window meets a harsh financial reality. The 2026 free agent class in Miami isn’t just a list of names; it’s a cross-section of the team’s core identity that has been built over the last few years.

As contracts for established veterans and developing starters simultaneously expire, the organization must distinguish between players who are essential for the culture and those who have simply become too expensive to maintain under a tightening salary cap.

This looming exodus spans every unit on the field, creating potential voids in areas that were once considered strengths. For instance, the quarterback room faces a significant reset with Zach Wilson’s deal coming to an end, while the defensive secondary risks losing its gritty edge as players like Kader Kohou approach the open market.

Ultimately, the 2026 offseason will be defined by how Miami navigates this period of high-stakes transition. The sheer volume of expiring contracts means that the roster seen today will be unrecognizable in twelve months. Rather than a standard rebuilding phase, this is a calculated deconstruction.

Player Position Free agent type Zach Wilson QB Unrestricted Kader Kohou CB Unrestricted Ifeatu Melifonwu CB Unrestricted Larry Borom RT Unrestricted Ashtyn Davis S Unrestricted Liam Eichenberg G Unrestricted Jake Bailey P Unrestricted Benito Jones DL Unrestricted Darren Waller TE Unrestricted Elijah Campbell S Unrestricted Rasul Douglas CB Unrestricted Kendall Lamm RT Unrestricted Joe Cardona LS Unrestricted Artie Burns CB Unrestricted K.J. Britt LB Unrestricted Willie Gay Jr. LB Unrestricted Alexander Mattison RB Unrestricted D’Wayne Eskridge WR Unrestricted Riley Patterson K Unrestricted Daniel Brunskill G Unrestricted Cole Strange G Unrestricted Ethan Bonner CB Restricted Julian Hill TE Restricted Cameron Goode LB Restricted Matthew Butler DL Restricted (Source: Spotrac)

