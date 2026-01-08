Dolphins free agents in 2026: Which players are out of contract in Miami?

The Miami Dolphins enter the 2026 offseason facing a complex roster puzzle. With approximately 25 players set to hit the open market, the front office must balance a tight salary cap against the need to retain core contributors and veteran leadership.
Current financial projections place Miami’s cap space in a delicate position, especially with high-profile decisions looming. Management is forced to evaluate which expiring NFL contracts are essential and which players have likely played their final snaps.
From defensive secondary anchors like Rasul Douglas and Kader Kohou to offensive depth pieces, the list of impending free agents is extensive. This cycle will define the team’s trajectory as they navigate a period of significant roster transformation.
Miami Dolphins free agents in 2026
The Dolphins’ front office is approaching a critical juncture where the “win-now” window meets a harsh financial reality. The 2026 free agent class in Miami isn’t just a list of names; it’s a cross-section of the team’s core identity that has been built over the last few years.
Zach Wilson #0 of the Miami Dolphins in 2025 (Source: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
As contracts for established veterans and developing starters simultaneously expire, the organization must distinguish between players who are essential for the culture and those who have simply become too expensive to maintain under a tightening salary cap.
This looming exodus spans every unit on the field, creating potential voids in areas that were once considered strengths. For instance, the quarterback room faces a significant reset with Zach Wilson’s deal coming to an end, while the defensive secondary risks losing its gritty edge as players like Kader Kohou approach the open market.
Ultimately, the 2026 offseason will be defined by how Miami navigates this period of high-stakes transition. The sheer volume of expiring contracts means that the roster seen today will be unrecognizable in twelve months. Rather than a standard rebuilding phase, this is a calculated deconstruction.
|Player
|Position
|Free agent type
|Zach Wilson
|QB
|Unrestricted
|Kader Kohou
|CB
|Unrestricted
|Ifeatu Melifonwu
|CB
|Unrestricted
|Larry Borom
|RT
|Unrestricted
|Ashtyn Davis
|S
|Unrestricted
|Liam Eichenberg
|G
|Unrestricted
|Jake Bailey
|P
|Unrestricted
|Benito Jones
|DL
|Unrestricted
|Darren Waller
|TE
|Unrestricted
|Elijah Campbell
|S
|Unrestricted
|Rasul Douglas
|CB
|Unrestricted
|Kendall Lamm
|RT
|Unrestricted
|Joe Cardona
|LS
|Unrestricted
|Artie Burns
|CB
|Unrestricted
|K.J. Britt
|LB
|Unrestricted
|Willie Gay Jr.
|LB
|Unrestricted
|Alexander Mattison
|RB
|Unrestricted
|D’Wayne Eskridge
|WR
|Unrestricted
|Riley Patterson
|K
|Unrestricted
|Daniel Brunskill
|G
|Unrestricted
|Cole Strange
|G
|Unrestricted
|Ethan Bonner
|CB
|Restricted
|Julian Hill
|TE
|Restricted
|Cameron Goode
|LB
|Restricted
|Matthew Butler
|DL
|Restricted