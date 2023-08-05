Johnny Manziel was supposed to be the franchise quarterback of the Cleveland Browns when the team drafted him with the 22nd overall pick in 2014. He was the second QB taken just behind Blake Bortles who went to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, Manziel’s performances were full of inconsistency and his controversies off the field derailed all hopes at the NFL. In 2016, after an incident of domestic violence, the Browns released him.

Then, Johnny Manziel had to try luck in Canada with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Montreal Alouettes. Though he was a Heisman Trophy winner, the quarterback never came back to the NFL and now revealed a shocking episode with the Browns.

Johnny Manziel admits he attempted suicide

In a a new documentary of Netflix called “Untold: Johnny Football”, Johnny Manziel admitted he attempted suicide when the Cleveland Browns released him on March of 2016.

“I had planned to do everything I wanted to do at that point in my life, spend as much money as I possibly could and then my plan was to take my life. I wanted to get as bad as humanly possible to where it made sense and it made it seem like an excuse and an out for me.”

In an incredible revelation, Manziel confirmed he bought a weapon to take his life, but the gun failed when the former quarterback of the Browns triggered it. “Still to this day, I really don’t know what happened. The gun just clicked on me.”

Before that episode, in the weeks following the 2015 season, Johnny Manziel acknowledged he used drugs almost daily. On January of 2016, he was accused by his then-girlfriend of an assault charge and had to reach an agreement. Two months later, Cleveland cut him.