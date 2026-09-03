NY Giants’ GM Joe Schoen clarifies Odell Beckham Jr. jersey number situation

Odell Beckham Jr. is back in a familiar place with the New York Giants — including the iconic No. 13 jersey he wore during the beginning of his great NFL career.

Beckham was seen wearing that famous number again during the Giants’ final preparations for the 2026 season, prompting questions about how the number was returned to the veteran wide receiver.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen revealed that he did not have to get involved in the process. Many fans and experts thought there would be a controversy with Abdul Carter trying to get No. 3. However, OBJ chose another option.

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Which number will Odell Beckham Jr. wear with Giants?

Joe Schoen was asked whether he had to play a role in Odell Beckham’s return to No. 13 or whether the situation was handled inside the locker room. His answer was simple. “I didn’t have to get involved in that. So, it worked out, he’s happy to be back in 13.”

The No. 13 jersey is particularly significant for Beckham, who wore it throughout his first stint with New York and became one of the NFL’s biggest stars while wearing it.

Schoen also acknowledged that his relationship with Beckham is relatively new. ” I wasn’t here previously with him, so I didn’t really have a relationship with Odell. So, it’s been good getting to know him, and always admired him from afar.”

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Giants hope OBJ has a strong 2026 season

Joe Schoen also pointed out that Beckham looked good back in his familiar jersey. “Now that he’s back in the 13, he looked good in that out there. So, hoping he has a good season for us.”

For Beckham, the return to No. 13 is another part of what has already been an emotional comeback with the Giants. After spending a year away from the NFL, the veteran receiver earned his place on New York’s roster and will now have an opportunity to contribute during the 2026 season.

Schoen did not need to intervene to make the jersey-number situation happen, but he clearly appreciates what Beckham’s return could mean for the Giants. And now that OBJ is officially back in No. 13, the next step is proving that he can still make an impact on the field.