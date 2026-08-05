Josh Allen knows persistence can lead the Buffalo Bills to another Super Bowl

Josh Allen is confident he can lead the Buffalo Bills back to the Super Bowl and secure the first championship ring in franchise history.

The Buffalo Bills‘ history with the Super Bowl has been elusive so far. Their latest loss against the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round was a tough blow for this team, although Josh Allen believes that persistence and consistency are the keys to getting back among the NFL‘s elite.

“We’ve put it in the past. We’ve learned from it,” Allen said during an appearance on the “This Is Football” podcast. “And we’ve been in the playoffs a lot of times in the last however many years I’ve been here now — just continuing to find ways to learn from it. And I think it’s a hard pill to swallow sometimes because we haven’t gotten it done.

“But you knock enough at the door, it’s going to open at some point. And that’s just what we have to keep doing is keep knocking on that door and giving ourselves chances to be in that situation again.”

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The 1990s could have represented the ultimate glory for Bills Mafia in terms of championships, but far from that, they still have not been able to lift a Vince Lombardi Trophy. Will this be the season, with Joe Brady as their new head coach, when everything changes?

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills and head coach Joe Brady talk during training camp.

The Bills’ thorn

The Buffalo Bills have appeared in four Super Bowls in their franchise history, remarkably reaching the championship game in four consecutive years from 1991 to 1994—an NFL record. Unfortunately, despite this historic streak, they were unable to secure a victory, falling to the New York Giants, Washington Redskins, and twice to the Dallas Cowboys.

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Super Bowl XXV (Jan 27, 1991): Buffalo Bills 19, New York Giants 20

Super Bowl XXVI (Jan 26, 1992): Buffalo Bills 24, Washington Redskins 37

Super Bowl XXVII (Jan 31, 1993): Buffalo Bills 17, Dallas Cowboys 52

Super Bowl XXVIII (Jan 30, 1994): Buffalo Bills 13, Dallas Cowboys 30

Keith McKeller of the Buffalo Bills (center) gets tackled by a pair of Washington Redskins players.

New year, same goal for the Bills

Josh Allen will once again lead the Bills, who, following Sean McDermott’s departure, will be aiming to be playing in February. With a challenging schedule and several tough opponents awaiting them in 2026, Buffalo is determined to reclaim the AFC East title.

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