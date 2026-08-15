Are Josh Allen, Bryce Young playing today? QBs for Bills vs Panthers in Week 1 of 2026 NFL Preseason

The Buffalo Bills, led by Josh Allen, host the Carolina Panthers and Bryce Young in Orchard Park in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

The Buffalo Bills host the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason. The good news for fans watching this matchup is that both Josh Allen and Bryce Young are expected to see game action at Highmark Stadium.

“Everybody that’s healthy is going to be playing out there on Saturday,” the head coach Joe Brady said Thursday during his press conference regarding Allen‘s status. Number 17 is the team’s biggest star, and his health will allow him to play several snaps.

ESPN and National NFL reporter Cameron Wolfe revealed on X the latest on Bryce Young’s status for this matchup in Orchard Park: “Bryce Young will plan 10-15 snaps today with starters. He’s having his best training camp as a pro, per multiple Panthers contacts.”

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With Allen as the top star

Heading into the 2026 NFL season, the Buffalo Bills are determined to maintain their reign as top contenders in the AFC East, driven by the elite leadership and dual-threat prowess of superstar quarterback Josh Allen. Coming off a strong 2025 campaign where they posted an impressive 12-5 record, Buffalo remains focused on making another deep playoff run.

Shane Buechele #6 Kyle Allen #11 and Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills walk to the field.

As they fine-tune their roster, the Bills will build momentum through their upcoming preseason matchups, traveling to face the Cleveland Browns on August 22 before returning home to host the Pittsburgh Steelers on August 27.

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Carolina looks to pull off an upset

Building off an 8-9 finish in 2025 that saw them capture the NFC South title, the Carolina Panthers enter this campaign all-in on Bryce Young as their centerpiece to elevate the offense to the next level.

While the young franchise quarterback anchors their aspirations, Carolina is working through preseason adjustments—including navigating a hamstring injury sustained by Haynes King against the Cardinals in the Hall of Fame Game—as they tune up in remaining exhibition matchups at the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 21 and home against the Houston Texans on August 28.