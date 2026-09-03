Will Levis works out for NY Jets in the middle of Joe Milton, Jake Browning rumors

Amidst the free agency turmoil, the New York Jets have been linked with quarterbacks like Joe Milton and Jake Browning, but now they also worked out Will Levis.

The New York Jets are in the backup quarterback market. In fact, they’ve been linked to Joe Milton and Jake Browning. However, new free agent Will Levis reportedly had a workout for the team.

Reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, Will Levis practiced with the Jets and given the reports that Jake Browning was seen as a potential fit to the Jets roster, it now seems like Levis might be ahead on the race.

Aaron Glenn recently confirmed rookie Cade Klubnik’s role behind the Jets. However, Levis to the Jets could make some sense. The team will likely hold a starting quarterback competition next season, this time possibly featuring a high first-round draft pick. For a player looking to revive his career, this opportunity to compete is too good to pass up.

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The Jets haven’t made a decision yet

While he worked out, Levis hasn’t signed anything yet. The Jets could perfectly work out other quarterbacks like Milton, or flat out not sign him at all. Levis was just let go by the Titans while he was still in his rookie contract.

The Will Levis ride was fun in Nashville 🤝



🎥: @NoContextTitans pic.twitter.com/FkmPyM7LYf — SleeperTitans (@SleeperTitanUp) August 30, 2026

Levis has a 5-16 record as a starter. He has completed 61% of his passes for 3,899 yards for 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. While those aren’t elite numbers, this is the backup QB market.

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Geno Smith is still the undoubted QB1

Unless something happens, Geno Smith will surely play the whole season with the Jets as the starting quarterback. However, one thing is playing this season, and another entirely is to play and earn a new contract.

Smith will play under a one-year, $19.5 million deal. This means next year he will be a free agent unless he convinces the Jets to give him a new contract. However, for that to happen, Smith must bounce back heavily from a down year in Las Vegas last season.