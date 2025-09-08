Josh Allen, Bills achieve rare milestone with victory over Lamar Jackson, Ravens

In an electrifying display against the Baltimore Ravens, the Buffalo Bills defied expectations with a spectacular last-minute comeback led by the indomitable Josh Allen. Although Lamar Jackson‘s squad had dominated for much of the night in Buffalo, Allen and his teammates shattered the Ravens’ hopes to launch their season on a triumphant note.

The Bills‘ astonishing turnaround in the closing minutes was a remarkable feat, achieving a rare milestone in NFL history. With their dramatic success in the final portion of the fourth quarter, they became just the fourth team ever to secure a victory after trailing by 15 points or more with only four minutes left on the clock, including regulation.

Before Sunday’s matchup, there had been 2,315 games in which a team faced such a daunting deficit in the final minutes, with only three instances where the trailing team emerged victorious, according to ESPN Get Up. The Bills’ triumphant rally marked them as the fourth team in this exclusive club, defying a seemingly insurmountable challenge where 2,312 other attempts had ended in defeat.

While it’s true that the Ravens appeared to be the superior team for much of the game, the Bills showcased a crucial lesson: it’s not about how you start, but how you finish. Allen understood this axiom and, together with his resilient teammates, delivered a stellar performance to clinch a hard-fought victory over Jackson‘s team.

Bills achieve historic milestone with momentous victory

The Bills added a significant accolade to their storied history with a remarkable comeback victory. According to OptaStats, “The Buffalo Bills are the first team in NFL history to be down by 15+ points with under 4 minutes remaining and win the game in regulation.” This triumph not only showcased their resilience but also placed them in a unique position in the league’s annals.

Since the year 2000, similar comebacks have only been achieved through overtime, making this victory particularly noteworthy. The Bills overcame daunting odds, with only a 1% chance of winning, underscoring the magnitude of their accomplishment.

Allen joins elite company in NFL record books

Further enriching the game’s narrative, Allen etched his name into NFL history with his extraordinary performance in the final minutes. As documented by OptaStats, Allen’s heroics included amassing over 250 passing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns in a single quarter, a feat unmatched in the NFL’s past.

“Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills is the first player in NFL history to have 250+ passing yards & 2+ rushing TDs in any single quarter of any single game,” OptaStats highlighted on their social media account. Allen’s exceptional play was instrumental in sealing the victory and further cementing his status as one of the league’s premier talents.

