Josh Allen delivers 4-word message to Matt Prater after Bills’ last-second victory over Ravens

Josh Allen began the season under the spotlight, aiming to replicate his MVP-winning form from last year. He did not disappoint, leading the Buffalo Bills to a crucial victory over the Baltimore Ravens. While Allen’s performance was noteworthy, it was kicker Matt Prater who sealed the win with a decisive 32-yard field goal.

In the aftermath, Allen was among the first to congratulate Prater, delivering a telling four-word message: “Welcome to Buffalo, baby.” This moment seemed to signify the start of what promises to be an exciting season for the Bills and their new kicker. Entering his 19th year in the NFL, Prater has previously worn the jerseys of Atlanta, Denver, Detroit, and Arizona, bringing a wealth of experience to Buffalo.

With the score locked at 38-40, the Bills mounted a last-minute charge against the Ravens. Allen’s dynamic play was instrumental in setting the stage, positioning the team at the 32-yard line. Answering any doubts about his acquisition, Prater confidently delivered the game-winning kick, showcasing his reliability under pressure.

This thrilling contest underscored the Bills’ readiness to tackle this season’s challenges head-on. Following their previous run to the Conference Finals, where they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bills are poised for a run at their first Super Bowl title. With a victory like this to kick off their campaign, expectations in Buffalo are justifiably high.

Allen’s remarks on Prater during the press conference

In the aftermath of their impressive victory over the Ravens, Allen addressed questions from the media concerning new team member Matt Prater. The quarterback highlighted the motivational conversation he had with Prater before the game, emphasizing the team’s strong desire to kick off the regular season with a win.

“Honestly, I met Matt Prater in the locker room two days ago; he showed me a video of his son playing quarterback. Before the game today, he came up to me and said, ‘Hey, I promise you I’m gonna give you everything I got tonight,’“ Allen recounted about the pre-game exchange.

Adjusting to a new environment, whether professionally or personally, can often be a challenge. However, Allen’s praise seems to reveal a seamless fit for Prater within the team. The Bills’ last-second win serves both to start their season on a high note and deepen their focus on the ultimate goal: the Super Bowl.

Prater’s post-game reflections

Despite initial doubts expressed by some teammates when he first joined the Bills, the 41-year-old Prater delivered the game-winning kick. Following the victory, he took a moment to reflect on the team’s collective effort and the pivotal role they all played in securing the win.

“It wasn’t me, it was everybody. The offense set it up, and Reed and Brad were flawless with the snap and hold. They were money all day. I just had to swing my leg, and they did everything else, the hard parts like blocking,“ Prater told NBC Sports after the game.

