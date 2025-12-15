Patriots HC Mike Vrabel gets brutally honest with the referees after painful Week 15 loss to the Bills

It was a heartbreaking loss for the New England Patriots against the Buffalo Bills in Week 15. The team was winning until it wasn’t, but head coach Mike Vrabel wasn’t focusing on that after the game, he instead went off on the officiating.

The Patriots had seven penalties in the game, including a DPI on cornerback Carlton Davis in what ended up being the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. After the game, Mike Vrabel was not happy.

“The consistency — sometimes I struggle with it. I’ll say this, the Bills lead the NFL in offensive holds, and I’ll leave it at that,” said Vrabel. “And that would be hard for me to understand how the team that is coming into the game leading, and that’s how they play, didn’t have one yesterday. That’s hard for me to understand.”

It was a tough last quarter for the Patriots

New England was winning the game 21-0 and somehow, it ended up losing the game. Josh Allen made heroics -once again- to come back and win the game. Allen was Superman when it mattered the most.

QB Drake Maye of the New England Patriots (2025)

It was also a weird game for Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. He had awesome throws and big moments, even though his stats don’t show it. He had 14/23 completions for 155 yards and one interception. Maye did damage with his feet though, scoring twice on the ground. It just wasn’t enough to get the win.

Vrabel had a better explanation for the loss

Vrabel had an easy explanation for everything. “Same thing everybody else sees [about Josh Allen]. 6’5, 250 lbs., runs fast, hard to tackle, hard to get down on the ground, accurate, strong arm. Giving you a dissertation on a league MVP. Just watch all the games…That’s why they pay him $60 million. I don’t know what to tell you.” Sometimes you just gotta tip the hat.

In fairness, Vrabel managed to beat Allen once this season too. It would be amazing to see if there is a round three in the NFL Playoffs. In the end, it’s MVP vs. MVP contender and that is always a delight to see.