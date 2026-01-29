Josh Allen’s Bills lose key Sean McDermott-mentored coach to AFC East rival after promoting Joe Brady in 2026

Shortly after Josh Allen learned Joe Brady will be his new head coach for the 2026 NFL season, a pivotal coach has announced his departure for a divisional rival. Joining another team in the AFC East, the young mind brought to the team by Sean McDermott might be sending a message to the organization.

The Miami Dolphins are hiring Jahmile Addae to be their new cornerbacks coach in 2026. Addae had held the same job for the Bills since the 2024 NFL season, when McDermott brought him up to the league after years coaching in college football.

With his addition to Jeff Hafley’s staff, the Dolphins hope to bounce back after a disastrous 2025 campaign. Surprisingly, Addae has no ties to the Green Bay Packers, who have been an almost exclusive pipeline for many of the recent tweaks made within the organization in Miami Gardens.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Allen and the Bills are witnessing a growing divide between the coaches favored by McDermott and the current plan put forward by Brady. Winter isn’t coming—it’s already here—and it will be a long one in Buffalo, where the bar has been raised and even a minor misstep could prove costly.

Jeff Hafley new head coach of the Miami Dolphins

Advertisement

Addae is back in Miami

Though Addae has never been with the Dolphins, he definitely knows his way around the 305, and especially Hard Rock Stadium. The 41-year-old coach was the secondary’s coach for the Miami Hurricanes in 2022. That was his last coaching job in college football before joining McDermott’s Bills.

Advertisement

see also The heart of Buffalo: Top 25 icons who defined the Bills’ spirit

Addae’s work in Buffalo

Though Allen steals the spotlight in Orchard Park, the Bills feature one of the top defenses in the league. Moreover, the secondary has been a strong point of the unit, with key cornerbacks emerging in recent years. As a result, Addae deserves significant recognition for his work in Western New York.

Advertisement

With the Dolphins facing what may be their Achilles’ heel at cornerback—aside from the obvious quarterback dilemma—Addae’s addition provides a beacon of hope for a franchise that has recently lost much of its own.