Josh Allen’s new coach Joe Brady sends clear message to Bills infamous receiver: ‘the best thing that happened was me being his HC’

The Buffalo Bills opted to promote offensive coordinator Joe Brady to the head coaching position. This means the offense shouldn’t change much, except for one infamous Josh Allen teammate, whose career might be saved this following year according to his new head coach.

Keon Coleman was drafted in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft with plenty of hype. However, according to Joe Brady, Coleman will be a huge part of this offense. “I told Keon when I got hired, the best thing that happened to Keon Coleman was me being his head coach,” Brady said, to ESPN. “I was one of the ones that stood on the table for Keon Coleman, and I believe in Keon Coleman.”

However, Brady also let Coleman know that he must be disciplined in and out of the football field. The new Bills HC said that he has “no doubt” that Coleman will be successful in the NFL “as long as he’s handling what he needs to do off the field.” Coleman was underwhelming during the last season, but he also faced disciplinary actions that led to plenty of healthy scratches during the year.

Coleman has raw talent, but hasn’t been able to break through

Athletically, Keon Coleman might be up there with the best of the best in the NFL. However, athleticism will only get you so far, and that’s what has hampered Coleman. The wideout only had 404 yards for four touchdowns this season, a lower total than in his rookie year. Coleman also had three drops this season.

Keon Coleman #0 of the Buffalo Bills

At 6-foot-4, 215 lbs, and able to run a 4.6-second 40-yard dash, Coleman should be a massive threat, especially in the red zone. However, he hasn’t been able to solidify himself as the WR1 for Josh Allen. In fact, he even lost quite a few steps and regressed massively.

Coleman is the most intriguing name on the Bills roster

The athleticism and talent are there, but the fact is his mind seems to be off sometimes. That, paired with his ill-disciplined manners are what halt Coleman’s career. However, there is a sense that if Coleman manages to get his stuff right, he could become the weapon Josh Allen desperately needs.

Allen made a shocking confession on his role behind Sean McDermott’s firing. Hence, he won’t like for history to repeat itself, and Coleman could feasibly help him out if he breaks through. However, the wideout must focus now on regaining the trust of his peers in the locker room. Then, he can become a fearsome weapon.