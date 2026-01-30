After Shedeur Sanders’ Pro Bowl controversy, a Joe Burrow teammate is selected to AFC roster

Shedeur Sanders going to the Pro Bowl sparked a controversial debate about the event. Now, a former teammate of his and Joe Burrow is going to appear on it as well. The NFL is stirring the pot with all this.

Joe Flacco has been added to the AFC roster. Flacco, who is an 18-year veteran and Super Bowl champion was never selected to the Pro Bowl during his prime. Now, he’ll be in the Pro Bowl in a season where he was benched in Cleveland and traded to the Bengals to serve as Burrow’s backup.

Flacco didn’t play bad football per se, but going into the Pro Bowl with Flacco’s season is borderline unthinkable. However, this comes just days after Shedeur Sanders was named to the Pro Bowl, which caused shockwaves within the NFL.

Flacco’s season by the numbers

Flacco started 10 games in the 2025 NFL season and ended with a 2-8 record. He completed 60.3% of his passes as he threw for 2,479 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Flacco’s passer rating this season was 79.2 across both the Browns and the Bengals.

Joe Flacco #16 of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Flacco is highly respected in the NFL, but those numbers are not Pro Bowl-worthy. However, after the Sanders fiasco, now pretty much everyone can get into the Pro Bowl. The NFL really cheapened the ‘Pro Bowler‘ tag this year.

It’s been a week full of bad moments for the NFL

Shedeur Sanders going to the Pro Bowl alongside Joe Flacco is not bad enough for the NFL. This week, Bill Belichick was snubbed from being a first-ballot Hall of Famer. The league’s seriousness has really taken a hit in between the Conference Finals and the Super Bowl.

It’s bad look after bad look. The Pro Bowl made the change to a flag football game two years ago, where they had 6.3 million viewers. Last year, it dipped all the way to 4.7 million, and now, it could go even lower.