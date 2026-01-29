Josh Allen drops strong comment on Bills teammate amid trade rumors in 2026 and Joe Brady agrees

Josh Allen is making something clear to the Buffalo Bills as wide receiver Keon Coleman emerges on several mock trades in the NFL offseason. Coming off a rough sophomore year, Allen only had encouraging words for his teammate.

The offseason has been challenging enough for Allen and the Bills. Watching the front office move on from Sean McDermott was difficult on its own, as was seeing a McDermott-mentored coach depart for an AFC East rival—something that happened when cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae left the organization. Therefore, Allen has no interest in watching another teammate leave, especially one as talented as Coleman.

“He will come back from that. I won’t give up on [him],” Josh Allen told reporters during a press conference on Thursday, via WKBW. Allen’s message carried added weight as Coleman has been linked to trades with patience running low in Buffalo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rough 2025 NFL season

Coleman’s production dipped during the 2025 NFL campaign, raising serious concerns in Orchard Park. A fanbase that once adored him has quickly become divided between those who still believe in the former Florida State standout and those who want the Bills to move on.

Keon Coleman #0 of the Buffalo Bills

Advertisement

If it were up to Allen, it’s clear he would want Coleman to remain in Western New York. And if the front office is having second thoughts about its second-round pick in 2024, the franchise quarterback has taken a stand for his teammate.

Advertisement

see also Josh Allen injury update: Bills receive concerning news about their star QB ahead of training camp

Brady backs Coleman, too

As if hearing such a powerful statement from his quarterback wasn’t reassuring enough, Coleman was shown appreciation by the new head coach, Joe Brady, as well. Although the Bills as a whole may be on the fence regarding Coleman, Brady didn’t beat around the bush and delivered a bold message for the young wideout.

Advertisement

“Keon Coleman is going to be on our football team,” Brady, the new head coach in Buffalo, admitted. He also told the media that he was among the strongest advocates for keeping Coleman in town.

Since Coleman arrived in Orchard Park, Brady has served as the offensive coordinator. Now, as he steps into the head coach role, his stance on the wide receiver carries significant weight. Brady has worked closely with Coleman through thick and thin, and his confidence has never wavered. On the contrary, Brady believes he can take Josh Allen, Coleman, and the offense to the next level now that he’s at the helm.

Advertisement

Advertisement