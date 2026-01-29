Josh Allen turns heads with blunt confession on role behind Sean McDermott’s firing from Buffalo in 2026

The Buffalo Bills believe they can turn the corner after moving on from Sean McDermott and promoting Joe Brady to the vacant head coach position. Still, Josh Allen can’t help but feel responsible for McDermott’s exit after the 2025 NFL season.

As he addressed the media for one last time before fully diving into the offseason, Allen raised eyebrows with a very sincere statement on his former head coach’s firing. In that regard, Allen held himself accountable for the organization’s decision.

“I’d be lying if I was sitting here saying I didn’t have part in it. If I make one more play in Denver we’re probably not having this press conference,” Allen stated, as quoted by Matthew Bove of WKBW.

Playoff still stings

Weeks have passed since the Bills’ 33–30 loss to the Denver Broncos in the AFC Divisional Round, but Allen has yet to come to terms with the result. In more ways than one, the 2026 NFL Playoffs offered the most favorable path for Allen and the Bills to finally get over the hump and reach the Super Bowl.

Josh Allen at Highmark Stadium

However, Allen’s four turnovers—including the controversial interception in overtime—came back to haunt Buffalo. Those mistakes proved costly for the Bills, but even more so for McDermott, who ultimately lost his job as a result. Far from beating around the bush, Allen expressed his remorse with a message he hopes will provide some closure for his former coach.

Bills eye a Super Bowl

With or without McDermott, the goal for the Bills remains unchanged. However, Buffalo may never face a road through the AFC without the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow ever again.

If Allen’s championship window narrowed down to all three of them missing the postseason, then the Bills might be in much trouble. Buffalo failed to make hay while the sun shined last season, but the Bills know that if a Super Bowl is to come, it will likely be earned by weathering the storm.