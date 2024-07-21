As the new NFL season approaches, the Green Bay Packers are eager to bounce back from last year’s performance. Despite finishing the regular season with a winning record, their playoff run was cut short by a tough loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round, which dashed their Super Bowl hopes. With renewed determination, the Packers are ready to tackle the upcoming season and make a stronger push for the championship.

To bolster their offensive arsenal, the Green Bay Packers have responded to quarterback Jordan Love’s requests by bringing in a star reinforcement. Running back Josh Jacobs, formerly of the Las Vegas Raiders, has signed a four-year, $48 million contract with the Packers. This significant addition is expected to provide a major boost to Green Bay’s offensive game plan as they aim for a successful season.

In a statement on the official Packers website, Jacobs said: “How would I describe my play style? I would say it’s a mixture of a lot of things. I kind of try to play mind games with defenders, I might run you over, I might juke you, I might try to outrun you. I’m going to bring that dog, I’m going to bring that intensity, I’m going to play with that physicality, I’m going to come to work every single day.”

The running back out of the University of Alabama also expressed his excitement about playing at Lambeau Field: “I give it all that I have when I’m on that field. And I think I just bring that tone, a tone setter, I think that’s what I’m gonna be for the team. Walking out for the first time is something I definitely take about a lot to be able to see what it feels like to be a Packer to see the type of support that we have. An iconic stadium to be out there, You know, trying to go get a win is very excited and I’m very excited for this year. I think it’s going to be a good one.”

Running back Josh Jacobs #8 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms-up prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium on October 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jordan Love and the excitement of playing with Jacobs

One of the most excited players to join forces with Josh Jacobs is quarterback Jordan Love. The former Utah standout threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions last season. Love is eager to build on those impressive numbers and is thrilled about the prospect of doing so alongside Jacobs.

“I think everyone’s watched what Josh Jacobs has been about when he’s been on the Raiders. There’s definitely no question what kind of player he is and when he will go out there on the field,” Love stated on Packers website. “It was awesome to see him out there and making those cuts and breaking away out there. He’s a phenomenal player. Obviously, he’s got the speed and he’s got the cuts and the agility. I’m excited to see him once the season gets rolling and see how hard it is for guys to tackle him.”

