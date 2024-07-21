As the new NFL season approaches, all eyes are set on the San Francisco 49ers. The team, fresh off a narrow 25-22 defeat in last season’s Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs, is gearing up for another high-stakes campaign. With their impressive roster and recent performance, the 49ers are poised to be a major contender once again.

Brock Purdy is ready to quiet the critics and build on his impressive performance from last season. The 49ers’ quarterback is determined to lead his team back to the Super Bowl and secure a championship. Purdy himself has acknowledged the technical areas he needs to refine to enhance his game. As he looks to replicate and surpass last year’s success, all eyes will be on how he addresses these improvements and drives the 49ers’ quest for a title.

When it comes to giving advice, few voices carry more weight than that of Steve Young. The Hall of Famer, inducted in 2005, recently lavished praise on Brock Purdy and provided valuable guidance to the young 49ers quarterback.

In a recent conversation with Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, Young stated: “He’s going to have to have his nifty feet help him out a little bit. There are free yards in today’s wide-open game”. Young, who led the 49ers to a Super Bowl victory also said: “It’s a different game than 20 years ago. And guys can go get them (yards) with his legs in key moments. He needs to think about spitting out 50, 60 yards a game with his legs.”

Finally, Steve Young stated: “Look, Brock knows he’s not that guy, but he can be a threat. And I think that threat needs to come out more this year.”

Steve Young looks on prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

Road to Super Bowl LIX

The San Francisco 49ers kick off their journey toward Super Bowl LVIX, set for February 9, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Their season opener is scheduled against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on September 9 at Levi’s Stadium. Following that, the 49ers will head on the road to face the Minnesota Vikings, marking the start of a crucial season for the team.

San Francisco 49ers: Early season matchups for 2024