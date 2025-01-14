Joshua Dobbs is more than just a quarterback of the National Football League. He has stood out not only for his ability to throw and run on the field but also for his capacity to overcome obstacles off of it.

Since his days at the University of Tennessee, where he combined his athletic prowess with impressive academic performance, he has traveled a path that has taken him through several NFL teams.

In 2024, he found his place with the San Francisco 49ers, significantly growing his net worth with his incredible contract and salary. Meet the man behind the helmet: a leader in the making who continues to break barriers.

How old is Joshua Dobbs?

Joshua Dobbs was born on January 26, 1995, in Alpharetta, Georgia, a city in the metropolitan area of Atlanta. He is currently 29 years old. He grew up in a family that instilled in him a strong work ethic and the value of education.

Josh Dobbs attends Verizon’s “Run the Playlist Live” at Super Bowl LVIII on February 10, 2024. (Source: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Verizon)

His parents have been pillars of support throughout his life. Robert Dobbs worked as a senior vice president at Wells Fargo, while Stephanie Dobbs retired as a regional human resources manager for corporate affairs.

The Dobbs family has been a constant source of support for Joshua, attending his games and encouraging his academic and athletic endeavors. This unwavering support has been key to his success, enabling him to overcome challenges.

His story is not only measured in yards or touchdowns; his life reflects perseverance, intelligence and a genuine commitment to making a difference, both on and off the field.

How tall is Joshua Dobbs?

Joshua Dobbs stands at 6 feet 3 inches tall (191 cm) and weighs 220 pounds (100 kg). During his childhood, he excelled in several sports, but it was in football where he truly shined.

In high school, he attended the private Alpharetta High School, where he was a standout quarterback on the football team. It was here that he began to attract the attention of college recruiters.

Is Joshua Dobbs single?

No! Joshua Dobbs is in a relationship with Jocelyn Lara, a professional in sports marketing. Although the exact start date of their relationship is not publicly known, their first confirmed photo together appeared in 2021.

Joshua Dobbs and Jocelyn Lara attend Michael Rubin’s 2024 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on February 10, 2024. (Source: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Lara graduated from the University of Tennessee in 2019 with a degree in Supply Chain and Marketing. She has been involved in various roles within the sports industry, even participating in the NFL Women’s Careers in Football Forum.

The couple prefers to keep their personal life private, focusing on their respective careers and maintaining a discreet relationship. Their bond reflects a modern, intelligent and reserved approach to relationships in the public eye.

How and when did Joshua Dobbs’s career start?

Joshua Dobbs began his professional career in football when the Pittsburgh Steelers selected him in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He was the seventh quarterback chosen that year.

The Steelers signed him to a four-year contract worth $2.95 million, with a signing bonus of $554,295. During his rookie season, he was the third-string quarterback behind Ben Roethlisberger and Landry Jones.

Joshua Dobbs #5 of the San Francisco 49ers works out during training camp at SAP Performance Facility on July 29, 2024. (Source: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

He did not play in any regular-season games that season. In 2018, he participated in five games, completing 6 of 12 passes for 43 yards and one interception. Over the following years, he played for several NFL teams.

These included the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans. For the most part, he served as a backup quarterback, gaining valuable experience and demonstrating his potential as a reliable backup.

In 2023, he had a standout period with the Arizona Cardinals, starting in eight games and showcasing his skills as a starting quarterback. He then continued to impress with the Minnesota Vikings.

In 2024, he joined the San Francisco 49ers, continuing his career in the NFL and further solidifying himself as a capable quarterback. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated adaptability, transitioning from a backup role to a starter.

