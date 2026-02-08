Justin Bieber and Hailey allegedly involved in awkward elevator moment at Super Bowl LX

Justin Bieber and Hailey were recently mentioned in a post by a sports writer, who noted that he couldn’t use an elevator as he had planned because it was ‘cleared’ for the Biebers to ride alone with security during Super Bowl LX.
“Just got kicked off an elevator along with 5 others so Justin Bieber and wifey Hailey could ride solo with security. That’s a Super Bowl first for me,” Rob Maaddi wrote on X (@robmaaddi), in a post that received over 220,000 views and drew replies from people upset with Bieber.
Developing story…
Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience in the field. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, he has focused on covering American sports, with a particular emphasis on the NFL and College Football. Raised in Venezuela, a country passionate about baseball, Richard also dedicates significant attention to MLB coverage each season. His deep connection with and love for American sports shine through his writing, where he frequently showcases his passion for numbers and statistics, enhancing the depth and insightfulness of his articles.