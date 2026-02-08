Trending topics:
Justin Bieber and Hailey allegedly involved in awkward elevator moment at Super Bowl LX

A report surfaced that some people were affected by an elevator situation during Super Bowl LX, seemingly to accommodate Justin Bieber and Hailey.

By Richard Tovar

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles.
Justin Bieber and Hailey were recently mentioned in a post by a sports writer, who noted that he couldn’t use an elevator as he had planned because it was ‘cleared’ for the Biebers to ride alone with security during Super Bowl LX.

“Just got kicked off an elevator along with 5 others so Justin Bieber and wifey Hailey could ride solo with security. That’s a Super Bowl first for me,” Rob Maaddi wrote on X (@robmaaddi), in a post that received over 220,000 views and drew replies from people upset with Bieber.

Developing story…

