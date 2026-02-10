The Super Bowl’s appeal stretches far beyond the gridiron. Every year, it doubles as one of the biggest advertising stages on the planet, where brands pay unprecedented sums for a few fleeting seconds of attention.

In 2025 and 2026, 30-second spots fetched record prices of $8 million to $10 million, reflecting a belief that the payoff from sheer scale still outweighs the cost. That legacy continues to shape how audiences engage with the game.

For decades, the commercials themselves have transcended their product messages to become cultural NFL moments — some remembered primarily for their humor, others for emotional storytelling or celebrity cameos.

What were the most-watched ads of Super Bowl LX?

At Super Bowl LX, a trio of commercials captured standout attention. According to USA TODAY’s Ad Meter, which scores ads based on viewer ratings, Budweiser’s “American Icons” took the top spot with a perfect 4.00 score, earning it the title of the most‑watched and most‑favored ad of the event.

This spot leaned into patriotic imagery, featuring Budweiser’s iconic Clydesdales alongside a bald eagle as part of a narrative celebrating the brand’s heritage. As of February 10, it has over 9 million views on YouTube.

Close behind in the rankings was Lay’s “Last Harvest”, which scored 3.80 and placed second. Directed by Taika Waititi, this ad struck a more emotional chord with viewers by telling a multigenerational story of a father and daughter on a potato farm — connecting the snack’s origin to themes of family and tradition.

In third place was Pepsi’s “The Choice” with a 3.50 rating. The commercial used playful rivalry and humor, including a nod to a polar‑bear character reminiscent of Coke’s mascots, to position Pepsi Zero Sugar as the winner in a blind taste test, wrapping its message in lighthearted fun.

These top ads stood out among dozens of high‑budget commercials that aired during the broadcast, showcasing a mix of nostalgia, humor and storytelling that helped them resonate most with viewers on game night.

What is the most-watched commercial in Super Bowl history?

One of the highest‑watched Super Bowl ads of all time was a Doritos commercial that aired during Super Bowl XLIV (2010), drawing an estimated 116.2 million viewers on broadcast television — making it the single most‑watched TV commercial ever at that point, according to Nielsen data.

That spot, featuring a light‑hearted gym gag about Doritos being “stolen” and widely viewed in the game’s fourth quarter, topped even other popular ads from that broadcast like Audi’s “Green Police” and EA’s Dante’s Inferno commercial, which each reached over 115 million viewers.

Over time, other memorable Super Bowl ads, from Chevrolet’s “Wild Ride” to Volkswagen’s “The Force”, have generated huge audiences and buzz, but the Doritos ad remains a standout in terms of sheer viewership during the game itself.