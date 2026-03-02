Kansas City Chiefs cap space in 2026: What the numbers mean for roster moves

The Kansas City Chiefs find themselves wrestling with a salary cap picture that has shaped every major roster choice this offseason. A rare losing season in 2025 intensified the scrutiny on cap flexibility, prompting a high-stakes financial recalibration.

One of the most consequential adjustments came with the restructuring of Patrick Mahomes’ contract, a move that converted more than $54 million of his 2026 salary into a signing bonus and opened roughly $43.56 million in cap room.

Even so, they remained over the projected salary cap, forcing further planning and potential cutting decisions. How Kansas City manages its limited cap space will have ripple effects on free agency, the draft and the roster.

How much is the Chiefs’ cap space in 2026?

The Chiefs entered the 2026 league year technically in the red. After the NFL confirmed a $301.2 million salary cap, figures from OverTheCap showed Kansas City sitting roughly $5.6 million over the limit, forcing immediate action before free agency opened.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Chiefs runs onto the field prior to a game in 2026 (Source: Candice Ward/Getty Images)

A major pivot point centers on right tackle Jawaan Taylor. If they release him outright, the move would clear about $20 million in cap savings, while absorbing $7.3 million in dead money. That decision alone would swing them into compliance, leaving the club with approximately $14.3 million in effective cap space to begin the new league year.

However, that headline number shrinks quickly. The projected rookie salary pool is expected to cost around $7.4 million, trimming functional flexibility to roughly $7 million available for extensions or early free-agency additions.

Beyond Taylor, general manager Brett Veach has indicated the team has significant convertible salary at its disposal, reportedly up to $60 million in contracts that could be restructured into prorated bonuses. Such moves could create substantial short-term relief.