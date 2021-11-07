Kansas City Chiefs play against Green Bay Packers today for a game in the Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers meet in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season. This game will be held at Arrowhead Stadium on November 7, 2021 at 4:25 PM (ET). Big test at home. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

The Chiefs are still having trouble getting back to normal, they won the most recent game against the New York Giants at home but by only 3 points, 20-17. That game left many doubts about the defense of the home team and their offensive line for the upcoming games.

The Green Bay Packers haven't lost a game since Week 1 against New Orleans Saints 3-38, and the last week the team won against the Arizona Cardinals 24-21 and they destroyed the Cardinal’s amazing winning streak. But this week things will be different as Rodgers will not be available due to a positive test for Covid-19.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Green Bay Packers: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Time: 4:25 PM (ET)

Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Green Bay Packers: Times by State in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

Kansas City Chiefs vs Green Bay Packers: Storylines

Kansas City Chiefs have four wins and four losses after a troubled weeks to win. Three wins in the last five weeks against Eagles 42-30, WFT 31-13 and Giants 20-17. Losses were against Bills 20-38 and Titans 3-27. The Chiefs are struggling to defend, the team is allowing an average of 27.5 points per game, and the offensive line is scoring 26 points per game. Patrick Mahomes still playing in good form but the his team isn’t catching all the plays.

Green Bay Packers want to maintain the perfect record they have so far, but without Aaron Rodgers things could get complicated. QB2 Jordan Love will take over as Rodgers recovers from Covid-19. This season Love has thrown 5/7 passes for 71.4%, 68 yards, no touchdowns, 9.7 yards per attempt. The Packers offensive line is scoring an average of 24 points per game and the defense allows only 20.9 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Kansas City Chiefs vs Green Bay Packers in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 9 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: Fox, Fox.com, Fox App, NFL Game Pass. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Green Bay Packers: Predictions And Odds

Kansas City Chiefs are favorites at home with -7 points to cover and -315 money at FanDuel, they have to take advantage of the absence of the visitors' QB1 to win this game. Green Bay Packers are underdogs with +7 ATS and +285 moneyline. The total is fixed at 48 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Kansas City Chiefs -7.



FanDuel Kansas City Chiefs -7 / -315 Totals 48 Green Bay Packers +7 / +285

* Odds via FanDuel