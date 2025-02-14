Pete Carroll is a name that resonates strongly in the world of football. In 2025, he took on the challenge of leading the Las Vegas Raiders as head coach, a step that marks a new chapter in his illustrious career.

From his early days as a player at the University of the Pacific to becoming one of the most successful coaches in the Nationall Football League, his journey has been a constant pursuit of excellence.

Not only has he become a respected figure among his peers, but also by great players. Throughout his years in the NFL, he has amassed a multimillion-dollar fortune, a reflection of his dedication and success in the sport.

What is Pete Carroll’s net worth?

Pete Carroll, head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, has amassed an incredible fortune as a result of his successful career in the NFL and college football. As of 2025, his net worth is $50 million.

Pete Carroll looks on after being introduced as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders during a news conference on January 27, 2025. (Source: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Throughout his time with the Seattle Seahawks, he was one of the highest-paid coaches in the league, with a contract that was around $15 million annually, as reported by ClutchPoints.

Before his NFL career, he also achieved success as the coach of USC, highlighting his status as head coach. His salary with the USC Trojans was approximately $3 million annually, according to sources like EssentiallySports.

In addition to his coaching career, he has generated extra income through book sales. He has written several books on leadership and sports philosophy, which have allowed him to earn royalties and further increase his fortune.

His legacy includes a Super Bowl victory with the Seahawks and multiple national championships with the University of Southern California, solidifying him as one of the most prominent coaches.

Pete Carroll (L) and defensive end Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders talk after a news conference introducing Carroll as the head coach of the Raiders. (Source: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

With a family that has been his foundation and a career full of achievements, he continues to be an influential figure in the world of sports, proving that age is just a number when you have the passion and dedication needed to succeed.

What is Pete Carroll’s salary?

Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll signed a three-year contract with an option for a fourth year. Although his current salary has not been publicly confirmed, it is speculated that his annual compensation is approximately $15 million.