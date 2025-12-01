Kevin Stefanski confirms Browns lose key Shedeur Sanders teammate for 2025 NFL season

In the epilogue of the 2025 NFL regular season, things continue to trend downhill for the Cleveland Browns. To the already dire current situation for Kevin Stefanski’s team, the significant news has been added that Shedeur Sanders will no longer be able to count on one of his key teammates due to a serious injury.

According to reporter Mike Garafolo on his X account, Maliek Collins will undergo surgery after suffering a severe quad injury, ending his season. One of the Browns’ most impactful defensive tackles, now bids farewell until next year.

From here on out, Shelby Harris is expected to see increased playing time, as he had been listed behind him on the depth chart. Undoubtedly, the Browns’ head coach is now facing yet another significant loss as the season comes to a close.

In what has been a season filled with injury-related setbacks, yet another obstacle has emerged for Stefanski’s lineup as the campaign nears its end. It will now be a matter of finishing this stretch in the most respectable way possible.

Maliek Collins #96 of the Cleveland Browns.

How much do the Browns’ defense lose without Collins?

The Cleveland Browns face a significant defensive downgrade whenever they are without Maliek Collins, who has been a formidable force this 2025 season. Collins’s absence is keenly felt, particularly in the pass rush, given his impressive tally of 6.5 sacks. Beyond his ability to pressure the quarterback, he is a reliable run-stopper, evidenced by his 15 solo tackles.

While his statistics show zero forced fumbles or interceptions, his sustained disruptive presence up the middle is essential to the overall effectiveness of the Browns’ defense, and losing him means the team sacrifices a high level of interior penetration and impact plays.

What lies ahead for the Browns down the stretch

The Browns face a formidable schedule to conclude the season, with their playoff hopes hinging on success against a tough rotation of opponents. They begin with two crucial matchups, hosting the Tennessee Titans before traveling to face the Chicago Bears.

The schedule then intensifies with back-to-back home games against two major AFC rivals, the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Finally, they will close the regular season on the road against the divisional rival Cincinnati Bengals. This challenging slate will test the Browns’ depth and resolve as they fight for a postseason berth.

Can the Browns still make the Playoffs?

It’s very difficult, yes. But according to the NFL’s official site, the Cleveland Browns still hold a 1% chance of securing a Wild Card spot. In a league where anything can happen, fans are still clinging to the hope of pulling off a major upset.

AFC North current standings:

Baltimore Ravens (6-6)

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6)

Cincinnati Bengals (4-8)

Cleveland Browns (3-9)