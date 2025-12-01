Shedeur Sanders teammate makes big claim against 49ers player after Browns’ loss in Week 13

The San Francisco 49ers won a tough visit against the Cleveland Browns. The game got chirpy and then, one Shedeur Sanders teammate had something to say regarding one of the rival players.

A week ago, 49ers’ Jauan Jennings suffered a low blow. Well, for Browns‘ defensive tackle Shelby Harris, he deserved it. “He’s a h–, and I want that known. Like I see why he got punched in the nuts, because he said some things that you should not say to another man, ever. But, like, I don’t respect it because you say that, then run behind your O-line. That’s some real soft s—, and I want that known. I see exactly why they punched him in the nuts. I’m surprised nobody’s punched him in the jaw yet.“

Myles Garrett also spoke on the matter, saying, “I can’t speak for how he was raised, but if you have nothing good to say, don’t say something to somebody. So, he had a lot to say that was demeaning and disparaging towards some of our players. And I was just trying to separate everybody. And I tried to go up and ask for what the problem was, and then he started coming at me and, I mean, some guys just roll like that.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jennings hasn’t spoken on any incident

After last week’s low blow, Jennings retaliated with a right slap and he was fined. After the Browns game, Jennings wasn’t spotted in the postgame locker room. Which makes it all but more suspicious.

Jauan Jennings #15 of the San Francisco 49ers

Advertisement

Jennings is a very good receiver, and actually had four catches for 39 yards and one touchdown. However, if he continues to make enemies, he will get hit with ill-will and his well-being could be in danger.

Advertisement

see also Browns HC Kevin Stefanski reveals key news for Shedeur Sanders on QB battle against Dillon Gabriel

The 49ers can’t afford to lose another weapon

San Francisco is very injured right now, so they can’t afford that someone hits Jennings with bad intentions and sidelines him. If Jennings gets injured, the 49ers don’t have any other receiver with Jennings’ skills.

Advertisement

It’s not like quarterback Brock Purdy is playing lights out right now, so he needs all the help he can get. In fact, Shedeur Sanders might have outplayed him on Sunday. Purdy is constantly saved by Jennings’ huge catch ratio and safe hands. It might not seem like it, but Jennings is more important to this team than what meets the eye.