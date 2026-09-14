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Klint Kubiak provides major update on Raiders’ TE Brock Bowers ahead of Week 2 of 2026 NFL season

The Las Vegas Raiders head coach, Klint Kubiak, has given an update on the status of star tight end Brock Bowers.

Brock Bowers #89 of the Las Vegas Raiders
© Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesBrock Bowers #89 of the Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders started their season with a win despite not having arguably their best player in Brock Bowers. The tight end underwent a minor knee procedure, and now head coach Klint Kubiak has given an update on where he stands ahead of Week 2.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Kubiak said Bowers is “day-to-day,” but also reported that there’s a “realistic chance” that Bowers will only miss one game after a meniscus trim. Hence, he could be in Week 2 when the Raiders face the Chargers.

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The Raiders managed to look great on offense despite not having their best weapon. It’s clear that Kubiak’s playbook is already working and making everyone better. It was a much more smoother offense than last year.

Raiders offense without Bowers

In any other year, this would be catastrophic. However, this time the Raiders offense put up 27 points, had 21 first downs, and controlled time of possession. However, it was not an elite showing. They still have a lot to improve, and this was against Miami, who is arguably the worst-projected team in the NFL.

For instance, the team didn’t even get to 300 total yards, only gathered 4.3 yards per play, and was 5/13 on third downs. Bowers will clearly help improve all those metrics as he is a certified playmaker.

See also

Raiders remain confident in Fernando Mendoza, but rookie must earn his spot

The Raiders have a much tougher test in Week 2

While not the best performance in Week 1, the Los Angeles Chargers will absolutely be a tougher test than the Dolphins. Hence, the Raiders will be in for a treat, and if Bowers is playing for the Raiders, Las Vegas’ chances to win improve. As for the Raiders, this is also a divisional rivalry game. Hence, it’s a very important game.

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Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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