Raiders remain confident in Fernando Mendoza, but rookie must earn his spot

Fernando Mendoza was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 1 overall pick in the latest NFL Draft, making him the franchise’s biggest investment and a key piece of its plans moving forward.

Fernando Mendoza was one of the most talked-about names heading into the latest draft, ultimately landing with the Las Vegas Raiders. While the excitement surrounding the quarterback remains strong, John Spytek made it clear that the quarterback will have to work hard to earn his place in the NFL, though the confidence in him remains intact.

“He’s a tireless worker. He loves football. He loves his teammates. He’s energetic on the field. He’s self-critical. He’s self-aware. He’s very accurate,” the General Manager said, via transcript from the team. “His time is coming, but he’s got to earn it every day, and he knows that. I think we’re all very pleased with the person and his work ethic and his commitment to being a great quarterback.”

The arrival of Klint Kubiak as the franchise’s new head coach signals another change in direction. Will the rookie be the right player to lead the team to a successful season, or will they instead have to rely on Kirk Cousins’ experience?

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Mendoza’s first steps in the NFL

Taking his first NFL snaps as a pro, Fernando Mendoza got a true trial-by-fire experience during his 2026 preseason with the Raiders. Across the exhibition slate, the rookie completed 25 of 45 passes (55.6%) for 240 yards, 1 touchdown, and 2 interceptions, registering a 59.5 passer rating.

Fernando Mendoza #15 of the Las Vegas Raiders gestures during the first quarter.

While he showed flashes from a clean pocket, his biggest growing pain was adjusting to NFL pressure and playing on time—taking 4 sacks and suffering 14 hits on 51 drop backs while learning to navigate the pocket against pro defenses.

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Will Kubiak turn to Cousins?

The battle for the QB1 job in Las Vegas was fierce and closely contested. Still, Klint Kubiak explained that Kirk Cousins earned the starting role against the Miami Dolphins based on his performance throughout the offseason, which stood out above the rest of the quarterbacks.

The first challenges for Las Vegas

The Raiders are one of the NFL franchises undergoing a rebuilding process, with several new faces looking to help turn things around. Establishing themselves in the AFC West is one of the team’s first objectives, and getting off to a strong start will be crucial to building momentum.

Week 1, vs Miami Dolphins – September 13

Week 2, at Los Angeles Chargers – September 20

Week 3, at New Orleans Saints – September 27

Week 4, vs Kansas City Chiefs – October 4

Week 5, at New England Patriots – October 11