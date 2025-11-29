Kyle Shanahan reveals what the 49ers are planning for Shedeur Sanders’ Browns

Kyle Shanahan knows the San Francisco 49ers cannot afford to ease up in the final weeks of the regular season, and they are preparing to use all their weapons against the Cleveland Browns, who will be starting backup Shedeur Sanders. Part of the 49ers’ plan may involve being much more aggressive on offense.

During his most recent press conference, Shanahan indicated that while he couldn’t reveal the entire strategy, more passing than usual is expected: “Can’t give you our secrets, but we’re going to air it out, throwing it every play,” the head coach reportedly said about how Brock Purdy and the offense might attack the Browns.

A crucial factor for the 49ers, who enter the game with an 8-4 record, will be the weather. Shanahan warned that the more water falls on the stadium, the better it is for them to look for more targets: “The harder it rains, the more we’re going to throw.”

Shedeur Sanders may hold an edge over Shanahan

It is worth noting that Sanders recently earned his first NFL victory with the Browns. Shanahan is largely unfamiliar with him playing professionally, having primarily seen his work with the Buffaloes. Compounding this challenge, the 49ers coach has historically struggled badly against defenses coordinated by Jim Schwartz.

Shanahan’s record against Schwartz is 1-9 (as either a head coach or offensive coordinator), information shared by Browns Nation, which has been closely following the matchup and what it could mean for the Browns, who currently hold a slim 3-8 record and few playoff hopes.

When was Shanahan’s most recent win against the Browns?

Shanahan’s most recent victory as a head coach against the Browns came in 2019, a 31-3 win at home. However, the most recent game against the Browns in 2023 was a 17-19 defeat for the 49ers in Cleveland.