Trending topics:
NFL

Kyle Shanahan reveals what the 49ers are planning for Shedeur Sanders’ Browns

In a slightly teasing manner, Kyle Shanahan revealed part of his plan for playing against the Cleveland Browns, who will start Shedeur Sanders, though it was obviously only a fraction of what the San Francisco 49ers intend to do.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns.
© Justin K. Aller/Getty ImagesShedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns.

Kyle Shanahan knows the San Francisco 49ers cannot afford to ease up in the final weeks of the regular season, and they are preparing to use all their weapons against the Cleveland Browns, who will be starting backup Shedeur Sanders. Part of the 49ers’ plan may involve being much more aggressive on offense.

During his most recent press conference, Shanahan indicated that while he couldn’t reveal the entire strategy, more passing than usual is expected: “Can’t give you our secrets, but we’re going to air it out, throwing it every play,” the head coach reportedly said about how Brock Purdy and the offense might attack the Browns.

A crucial factor for the 49ers, who enter the game with an 8-4 record, will be the weather. Shanahan warned that the more water falls on the stadium, the better it is for them to look for more targets: “The harder it rains, the more we’re going to throw.”

Advertisement

Shedeur Sanders may hold an edge over Shanahan

It is worth noting that Sanders recently earned his first NFL victory with the Browns. Shanahan is largely unfamiliar with him playing professionally, having primarily seen his work with the Buffaloes. Compounding this challenge, the 49ers coach has historically struggled badly against defenses coordinated by Jim Schwartz.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Shanahan’s record against Schwartz is 1-9 (as either a head coach or offensive coordinator), information shared by Browns Nation, which has been closely following the matchup and what it could mean for the Browns, who currently hold a slim 3-8 record and few playoff hopes.

The 19 NFL’s highest-paid coaches: Unveiling the league’s top contracts

see also

The 19 NFL’s highest-paid coaches: Unveiling the league’s top contracts

When was Shanahan’s most recent win against the Browns?

Shanahan’s most recent victory as a head coach against the Browns came in 2019, a 31-3 win at home. However, the most recent game against the Browns in 2023 was a 17-19 defeat for the 49ers in Cleveland.

Advertisement
richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski reveals key aspect that could limit Shedeur Sanders in Week 13 game vs 49ers
NFL

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski reveals key aspect that could limit Shedeur Sanders in Week 13 game vs 49ers

Shedeur Sanders sends clear message on Kevin Stefanski allegedly sabotaging him with Browns
NFL

Shedeur Sanders sends clear message on Kevin Stefanski allegedly sabotaging him with Browns

Kyle Shanahan opens up about facing Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur ahead of 49ers vs Browns in Week 13
NFL

Kyle Shanahan opens up about facing Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur ahead of 49ers vs Browns in Week 13

Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs NYCFC?
Soccer

Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs NYCFC?

Better Collective Logo