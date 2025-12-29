Shedeur Sanders explains why Browns’ win vs Mike Tomlin, Aaron Rodgers’ Steelers felt ‘bittersweet’

The Cleveland Browns were able to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17. However, beating Mike Tomlin and Aaron Rodgers was not enough to put Shedeur Sanders in a world of joy, as he described it as a “bittersweet” moment.

While Sanders was grateful for the win, he said the bittersweet moment came because they only scored 13 points and the offense didn’t do its part to win the game. In fact, it was because of the defense controlling Aaron Rodgers that they won.

“Offensively we gotta do our part, I gotta do my part… we just gotta be able to put more points,” Sanders said. And he is right, putting 13 points will lose you most of the football games. This wasn’t the case against the Steelers, though.

Shedeur Sanders has been the best QB on the Browns roster

Three different quarterbacks have taken action for the Browns this season. Shedeur Sanders is the only one with more than one win this season. In terms of completion percentage, Sanders, Dillon Gabriel and Joe Flacco are all below 60%.

Sanders and Gabriel both have seven touchdown passes. While Sanders has more interceptions than Gabriel, he is averaging almost 100 passing yards per game more than his fellow rookie. Sanders provides much more upside than Gabriel in that sense. Still, against Mike Tomlin‘s Steelers, he had some flawed moments.

The Browns still need to make a decision on Shedeur Sanders

While Sanders has been the best QB on the roster this season, the fact is the Browns need to assess if they trust Sanders for the future or not. Yes, he’s been the best option this year, but that doesn’t mean he is the best option for the future. His numbers are not precisely elite.

