The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray reportedly aren't in a good place right now. The quarterback, however, doesn't want any of the outside noise to be a distraction.

No one likes to lose, especially not big competitors like NFL players, and Kyler Murray is one of the most competitive guys you'll find out there. Needless to say, going out the way the Arizona Cardinals did isn't going to please him.

Even so, Murray also has a big responsibility for the outcome of the season. For better or worse, he has to draw praise when they win but also be pointed at when they fail to execute on the offensive side of the field.

That's why it was kind of shocking to hear that Murray and the Cardinals have been at odds since the end of the season, with the former first-overall pick deleting every reference to the Cardinals from his social media.

Cardinals Sources Take A Big Shot At Kyler Murray

“The odd vibe between the Cardinals and Kyler Murray is indeed alarming: Murray is described as self-centered, immature and finger pointer, per sources," tweeted ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Kyler Murray Responds To Reports, Says He's Not About 'That Nonsense'

Notably, Murray wanted to shut down that narrative right away. He took to Twitter to share a picture and a statement in which he clarifies that he's not going to entertain this story about an alleged feud with the organization:

“I play this game for the love of it, my teammates, everyone who has helped me get to this position that believed in me & to win championships," the statement read. "All of this nonsense is not what I’m about, never has been, never will be. Anyone who has ever stepped between those lines with me knows how hard I go. Love me or hate me but I’m going to continue to grow and get better.”

Cardinals Say They Want To Stick With Murray

The Cardinals were also quick to dismiss the story and state that nothing has changed in terms of how they view Murray. Per the team, he'll continue to be the undisputed QB1 and the guy to build around:

“Nothing has changed regarding our opinion and high regard for Kyler Murray,” the statement said. “We as a team and Kyler individually have improved each year he’s been in the league. We are excited to continue that improvement in 2022 and are excited that Kyler Murray is the quarterback leading us.”

Those reports never came out of the blue and there's always some truth to it. But Murray and the Cardinals are on the verge of becoming legit contenders, so, hopefully; they'll figure things out in the offseason.