Kyler Murray’s future likely to be away from Cardinals

After a promising 2-0 start to the season, the Arizona Cardinals have lost four consecutive games, including one last-second duel against the Tennessee Titans despite entering the fourth quarter up 21-6.

The Cardinals are two steps behind the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, and Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West, and many are suggesting they need to part ways with their starting quarterback, Kyler Murray.

Murray has gone 110 of 161 for 962 yards and six touchdowns against three interceptions this season. He missed the Indianapolis Colts game in Week 6, but Jacoby Brissett held his own, going 27 of 44 for 320 yards and two touchdowns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the Cardinals lost 31-27, this game opened the door for a change at State Farm Stadium.

Analyst says Kyler Murray should be better off away from Cardinals

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report wrote recently that seeing Murray on a different team wouldn’t be crazy, although he’s under contract through 2027.

Kyler Murray, quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals.

Advertisement

“The team just proved it can perform competitively without him,” Kay wrote. “The bounty of picks the Cardinals would receive in return would allow them to expedite a rebuilding process. A trade could benefit Murray as well. With blunders like the public spat leading up to his contract extension and the “homework clause” initially inserted into his new deal, it feels like the QB and his employer haven’t been able to get on the same page. A move to another franchise could help him take a leap into the upper echelon of NFL signal-callers.”

Advertisement

Arizona will try to get back to winning ways against the Green Bay Packers in Week 7. Kyler Murray is listed as questionable after missing the Colts duel.