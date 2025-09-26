Lamar Jackson receives surprising revelation from Chiefs’ Chris Jones on his performance

Lamar Jackson’s dominance this season has not gone unnoticed by those who face him. Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones has gone up against the Baltimore Ravens quarterback multiple times, and during a recent press conference he made a strong statement about Jackson’s performance.

Both Kansas City and Baltimore have had somewhat shaky starts. The two teams hold high expectations for the young season and do not want to waste more opportunities to establish themselves as strong contenders. For that reason, the Chiefs’ stars are paying special attention to the Ravens’ quarterback.

That trend carries into this year. Jackson leads the league in completion percentage (72%) with 722 yards and 9 touchdowns, while also ranking among the top in yards per attempt and passer rating. For Jones, who plays alongside Patrick Mahomes, this moment before facing the Ravens was a fitting opportunity to praise his rival.

Jones’s revelation about Jackson’s level

“It’s not often Lamar is easily sacked seven times. When I heard that stat, I was like, well, that’s crazy, because the Ravens mostly run the ball. But Lamar can pass the ball, too. It’s the dynamic of the game, I guess they went down and tried to get back in the game and [were] throwing the ball. I get it, it happens. It’s not often, but it happens,” Jones said about Jackson during a press conference, according to NBC Sports.

Chris Jones defensive tackle of the Kansas City Chiefs

With both the Chiefs and Ravens off to a 1-2 start this season, their matchup is expected to be a tough one. “On any given play, he can change the dynamic. It’s always tough playing against Lamar and the Baltimore Ravens,” Jones said.

Jones makes revelation about Jackson and last season’s MVP award

Jackson came very close to winning the Most Valuable Player award again in 2024, but he lost the vote to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in a surprising outcome. The NFL world continues to share its opinion on the matter.

“Over the years, you look at how prolific as a passer he’s become — I think he’s completing 70 percent of his passes. I think he should’ve won MVP last year. Have so much respect for him,” Jones declared about the controversy around the Most Valuable Player of the last season.