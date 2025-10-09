Chris Jones issues heartfelt promise to Chiefs fans following costly blunder on Trevor Lawrence’s TD

Chris Jones has been heavily criticized for not attempting to tackle Trevor Lawrence on the play in which the QB scored a touchdown. Now, the star pass rusher has made a bold promise to Kansas City Chiefs fans regarding his mistake.

In Week 5, the Chiefs suffered a tough loss to the Jaguars in Jacksonville. In the final moments of the game, Kansas City’s defense had a chance to stop Trevor Lawrence from scoring the game-winning touchdown, but they failed.

On that play, Lawrence fell to the ground during the snap, appearing to end the play. However, he quickly recovered and ran to the end zone, with Chris Jones standing by and not attempting to make a stop.

Chris Jones addresses his role in Trevor Lawrence’s touchdown

Chris Jones is widely regarded as one of the best defensive players in the NFL. The Chiefs recently rewarded him with a lucrative contract extension, yet his mistake in Week 5 has drawn heavy criticism from fans.

During the Jaguars’ final drive, the ball was placed inside the Chiefs’ 10-yard line. When Trevor Lawrence tripped, it looked like the play was over, but he recovered, got back on his feet, and ran to score. Chris Jones did not pursue him, a decision that has been widely judged.

“That’s a teaching point for me,” Jones said. “I can’t think the play is over. It’s a learning lesson. I thought it was over, thought we had him down. I kinda stopped, was about to celebrate and then realized that he wasn’t down. The teaching lesson for me is ‘don’t stop.’”

What is Chris Jones’ contract with the Chiefs?

As mentioned, Chris Jones recently signed a major deal with the Chiefs, making him one of the highest-paid players in the NFL. The franchise expects him to live up to that investment.

Jones inked a five-year, $158.75 million contract with the Chiefs in 2024. While the team has tremendous faith in him, the star pass rusher now has to prove he is worthy of that deal.