Chiefs star makes strong comments on Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry ahead of Ravens game

Week 4 of the NFL will feature one of the most anticipated matchups of the round at Arrowhead. The Kansas City Chiefs will host Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry’s Baltimore Ravens in a game that many are already calling a potential Conference Championship preview.

Ahead of this crucial matchup for both franchises, George Karlaftis knows it won’t be easy going up against John Harbaugh’s team — especially with an elite talent like Jackson on the other side of the field.

In a recent conversation with the media, the defensive end was clear when speaking about the former Louisville star, stating that it will take a full-team effort to contain him and stop his full offensive potential.

“It takes all 11 (players), I can tell you that. We’ve got so much respect for that dude, not just him, but their whole team. (Lamar Jackson) can really do it all. . . It’s going to take everything we’ve got to stop him,“ he said via @goldmctNFL.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens passes against George Karlaftis.

Respect for Derrick Henry

The Ravens’ offensive firepower doesn’t rely solely on what Lamar Jackson can bring to the table — Derrick Henry is also one of the quarterback’s most frequently used weapons when it comes to the ground game.

Far from underestimating the talent Baltimore will bring to Arrowhead, George Karlaftis showed nothing but respect when speaking about the running back, making it clear that there’s no room for error when trying to stop a player of his caliber.

“He’s a beast. . . When you play against a guy like that, you can’t make any mistakes. If one guy is out of his gap, he’s gone. . . It’s all about trusting the team and your assignment. . . Executing our scheme and playing to the best of our abilities.”

Clash of contenders

In what is shaping up to be one of the most critical matchups of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens are set to face off in a game that could define their respective seasons. With both teams looking to find their footing early in the year, this Week 4 clash at Arrowhead Stadium is more than just a regular-season game; it’s a statement.

The outcome could set a new tone for the AFC, either solidifying the Chiefs’ place among the league’s elite despite their early-season struggles or proving that the Ravens are finally ready to ascend to the top tier. The spotlight will be on the duel between two of the NFL’s most dynamic quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, as they lead their teams in a high-stakes showdown that could have long-lasting implications for the entire AFC landscape.